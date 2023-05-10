Park County recently released the following information regarding infrastructure enhancement and improvement of the county’s public works. The announcement is reprinted in it’s entirety.

Park County is proud to announce the creation of a Project Development team focused on infrastructure enhancement and the improvement of the county’s public works. The team will be led by the newly appointed Park County Engineer, Darrel Evig, who previously served as the Public Works Director. 

