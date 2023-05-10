Park County recently released the following information regarding infrastructure enhancement and improvement of the county’s public works. The announcement is reprinted in it’s entirety.
Park County is proud to announce the creation of a Project Development team focused on infrastructure enhancement and the improvement of the county’s public works. The team will be led by the newly appointed Park County Engineer, Darrel Evig, who previously served as the Public Works Director.
Joining Darrel Evig on this innovative team will be Mike Smith, who assumed the position of Director of Development Services in July 2022. Smith will also take on the duties of Director of Public Works in his new role as the Park County Director of Operations. Together, Evig and Smith will lead the charge in developing a comprehensive infrastructure enhancement program for Park County.
The Project Development team’s primary objective is to deliver a wide range of improvements to the county’s infrastructure, including updated maintenance scheduling, roadway surface upgrades, and safety enhancements. These improvements will ensure that Park County’s infrastructure is well-maintained, efficient, and safe for all residents and visitors.
Park County’s leadership recognizes the importance of investing in infrastructure to support the growth and vitality of the community. The formation of the Project Development team, under the guidance of experienced professionals like Darrel Evig and Mike Smith, demonstrates the county’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents.
For more information about the Project Development team and the infrastructure enhancement program, please visit www.parkco.us. Please join us for a Town Hall on Thursday, May 18, from 5 – 7 p.m. to learn more and ask questions.
Evig and Smith look forward to delivering on their commitment to enhancing infrastructure and improving public works countywide.
Evig, 55, is a lifelong resident of Fairplay and is clearly qualified for his new role as County Engineer. His 11 years of experience with the county will undoubtedly serve him well, and his keen understanding of county government and its nuances will come in handy, to say
Smith, who recently oversaw dramatic and surprisingly speedy improvements within the county’s Developmental Services Department, will attempt to reproduce that success on a larger scale in his newly acquired new role as Director of Park County Operations.
All of the collective knowledge and experiences that Smith and Evig bring to the table will likely be required to implement large and lasting changes for Park County residents. Much like the vast complex of county roads they plan to improve, the proverbial path to progress will likely be long, winding and bumpy.
“We’re looking at about eighteen hundred miles of roads in Park County, and finding public works crews has been a real problem since COVID,” Evig explained. “Right now Public Works has only about half of the staff it needs, and the county is way behind. But hopefully, we will have the opportunity to improve that situation soon.”
Evig added that roads such as County Road 15 and County Road 59 (both serving 11 Mile State Park) will likely be among the first to receive attention.
Smith said the current staff in all of the respective departments involved are doing exceptional work, but he also agreed with Evig’s assessment that more staff will be required in the very near future.
Smith went on to explain that adding personnel was only half the battle, and that massive amounts of material will be needed to adequately repair damaged roads throughout the county.
“We need to double our staff on public works crews, and we also need about one hundred thousand tons of materials for road repairs,” Smith said. “All of this takes money, of course, so we’re hoping to take advantage of grants and other funding opportunities that are available to counties which have engineers designated to oversee projects. We did not have that piece in place before, but now we will.”
Smith said the county will likely contract out large projects as a means of making improvements as quickly as possible; then Public Works personnel can focus on maintenance rather than major repairs.
“I think residents will see changes and improvements very soon . . . within a matter of weeks,” Smith said.
