In February, Lake George Charter School (LGCS) sent four teams, virtually, to Future City, a Colorado Regional Competition. The competition began in September with 20 organizations and schools signing up to participate. By February, nine teams across the state had completed all the components and were eligible to compete, including one of the teams from LGCS.
Future City is a flexible, cross-curricular educational program giving sixth, seventh and eighth grade students an opportunity to do things required of engineers: identify problems, brainstorm ideas, design solutions, test, retest, build and share their results. Future City is an engaging way to build students’ 21st century skills.
The 2020-2021 theme was Living on the Moon. Teams had to design a futuristic lunar city and provide examples of how the city uses two Moon resources to keep its residents safe and healthy. Participants completed five components: a 1,500-word essay, a scale model built from recycled materials, a project plan, a presentation video, and a virtual question and answer session with judges.
Students studied scale, researched the moon and its resources, discovered the engineering design process, constructed models, wrote essays and created slideshows, all while learning the importance of teamwork and collaboration.
Elizabeth Meyers, the teacher from LGCS who oversaw the program, was excited to present the program to the middle school students and form three teams. A group of former LGCS students who were now being homeschooled also wanted to participate. Permission was granted and they were the team that placed in the top four in the state.
Grand Berlin was their city and team name. They also won two special awards in the realm of transportation and materials. “They were such a good representation of our community and there was great effort put forth by all students,” said Ms. Meyers.
The winning team from LGCS was awarded $250, which was used to purchase memberships in the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs.
“Overall LGCS’s middle school students, teachers and mentor displayed great efforts in innovation and imagination looking forward to the future and we are ready to compete again next year,” said Zoe Ann Holmes, LGCS Administrator.
