New senior minister

New senior minister at Platte Canyon Community Church, Shaun Buikema with his wife Missy and children. 

 (Photo Courtesy of Shaun Buikema)

The Platte Canyon Community Church in Bailey has hired a new senior minister. Shaun Buikema was selected from over 100 potential candidates. Buikema moved to Bailey with his family two months ago to begin his new position.

Buikema is originally from the Chicago area, where he was born and raised in the church. He served as a pastor in Illinois before moving to Bailey. Buikema was impressed with the thorough job the selection committee did for their new minister. After visiting twice in December, Buikema was called to the church and moved his wife and four children to their new home in Bailey.

