The Platte Canyon Community Church in Bailey has hired a new senior minister. Shaun Buikema was selected from over 100 potential candidates. Buikema moved to Bailey with his family two months ago to begin his new position.
Buikema is originally from the Chicago area, where he was born and raised in the church. He served as a pastor in Illinois before moving to Bailey. Buikema was impressed with the thorough job the selection committee did for their new minister. After visiting twice in December, Buikema was called to the church and moved his wife and four children to their new home in Bailey.
Buikema has been married to his wife Missy for 17 years. She is a stay-at-home mom who enjoys engaging with her children’s schools and with the church community. Daughter Adeline is 12 years old and a student at Fitzsimmons Middle School. Samuel is nine years old and attends Deer Creek Elementary with his sister Charlotte, seven years old. Benjamin, aged four, will attend Deer Creek Preschool in the fall.
Buikema, first and foremost, feels the church is what he does and who he is. He does enjoy the outdoors by hiking, biking and hunting. Buikema feels that the Bailey area is a fit for his whole family. They have been welcomed here by the Platte Canyon Community Church community. “They embraced us and loved us,” stated Buikema.
Buikema’s goals for PCCC are to strengthen relationships with the community. He sees the church as “made up of so many diverse people that have a single purpose of Jesus.”
“The doors are always open,” said Buikema. “We would like a relationship and to walk along with you.”
