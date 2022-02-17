A 10-acre mineral survey in the Mosquito Creek watershed received a wildlife habitat 1041 permit Feb. 1. The land is bisected by County Road 12 in Section 9, Township 9 South and Range 78 West. Mosquito Creek runs through the property south of CR 12.
All three commissioners voted to approve the wildlife habitat 1041 permit with over 20 conditions.
The other wildlife habitat permit in the area was approved two years ago for the London Mill buildings with the same use for 25 guests at one time. Buildings on site will be restored for the lodging.
Owners listed on the staff report for this Mosquito Creek 1041 permit are Dirk Long and John Ireland. The report said the property was purchased in 2019 and the zoning was changed from mining to residential in that same year.
At the hearing, one of the owners spoke too softly to hear most of his statements. He said they bought the property to build a home and teach their children about wildlife and interactions with humans.
They then decided not to build their home but to build a short term rental property for up to 24 recreationalists at once. Most would be housed in backcountry huts that will have no water or sewer. No onsite supervisor will be hired.
Water will be provided in the main lodge, which will also house overnight guests.
The property will also need a conditional use permit to have an outdoor recreation area with backcountry huts on residentially zoned land.
No buildings are currently on the property. The owners plan to build a lodge, four backcountry huts, a garage and bathhouse.
The lodge will have a several bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room.
“The proposed changes to the habitat, along with the disturbances associated with commercial lodging developments, could alter the wildlife uses of the surrounding wildlife habitat,” stated the CPW letter signed by Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb.
The letter stated that the land is designated as overall range for bighorn sheep (overall habitat and winter concentration area), moose (overall range and priority habitat), mule deer (migration corridor and winter concentration area), elk, mountain lion, and black bears, just to name a few. It should also be noted that this area has historically had a number of bear-human conflicts.
Tyler Stoltzfus, District Wildlife Officer, said the most critical habitat was for big horn sheep winter concentration areas and lambing habitat.
He and the Lamb letter stated the area should be avoided from November 1st through April 30th to protect the bighorn sheep winter range and from April 15th to June 30th to protect the lambing seasons.
Increased recreation in this area could push sheep off their preferred habitat during severe winters and lambing season. CPW recommended reducing human activity in these sensitive habitats during those time periods.
Elk and moose use the willows and wetlands near Mosquito Creek. Other animals include bear, deer, mountain goat, mountain lions and several migratory birds.
Stoltzfus said dogs needed to be leashed at all times to avoid startling wildlife. The commissioners agreed.
About 20 conditions were proposed by the applicant and CPW. The commissioners approved all of them except not allowing guests during winter and lambing season.
Guests will be allowed at any time except during lambing season and then would be allowed if CPW states that no lambing is occurring on the property at that time.
Pamphlets and signage will be used to educate visitors to avoid wildlife. DPW did not believe that would be enough to keep people from impacting wildlife.
The commissioners approved the 1041 permit, but will review the conditions in the resolution to make sure they accurately reflect what the commissioners wanted in the conditions before approving it.
Contractor resolution & fees
The commissioners approved a new resolution governing eight types of contractor licenses and fees for obtaining each. Fees range from $50 to $100.
Precincts
Last year state law was changed, and commissioner district boundaries will be drawn based on population by Sept. 30, 2023 due to COVID slowing down the census process.
The commissioners approved the same precinct boundaries as currently used. By state law, boundaries needed to be approved after each census to reflect population changes and make sure that no precinct is divided by local, state or national elected official district boundaries.
Vouchers
Vouchers were approved in the amount of $183,340. Numbers were rounded by The Flume.
The general fund and public works fund spent about the same amount, $73,000 and $75,500.
The conservation trust fund and human services spent around $12,200 each.
The remaining $10,000 was spent in various amounts ranging from about $1,000 to $4,000 by four funds. They are the grant, E-911, fleet and self-insurance funds.
