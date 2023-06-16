The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 12 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 20 animal control calls 1 ATV/Dirt bikes on County Roads calls, 0 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 6 Motor Assist calls, 24 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 0 Search & Rescue calls, 20 traffic calls, 3 welfare checks and 114 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 200 with the following arrests:
David Bedford Havens was arrested on June 8, 2023 for Contempt of Court. He has $300 cash/surety bond.
