A lengthy work session was held July 6, where the commissioners and sheriff discussed funding issues and options for either an additional one half of one percent or a one percent sales tax ballot issue.
Other issues discussed included changes to the proposed fire ban ordinance and the need for additional law enforcement personnel, higher salaries, vehicles and emergency overtime so new hires can be trained.
Then in the regular meeting, the commissioners voted down a ballot issue; postponed the first reading of a revised fire ban ordinance; approved higher overtime for two months and purchased vehicles for the sheriff’s office.
A proposed ballot issue would have increased Park County’s sales tax to one and one half percent; with one percent going to the sheriff’s department while the land and water trust sales tax would be reduced from one percent to one half percent.
Sheriff Tom McGraw said he thinks a stand-alone sales tax for the sheriff’s department would pass this year, due to today’s environment, if uses were clearly defined and the sheriff’s budget funded by the general fund wasn’t cut.
McGraw would like to use it for hiring a couple of mental health workers, hiring more deputies and raising salaries.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said a one percent sales tax would generate about $2 million per year and that would make the sheriff’s office sustainable.
There was confusion about who had originally supported reducing the land and water trust sales tax.
All three said they had talked to residents during weekend events and most supported the work accomplished with the sales tax.
The commissioners did not say if a standalone ballot issue to fund the sheriff’s office would be proposed for this November.
McGraw said nine out of the past 10 deputies hired had no experience. He’d like to hire deputies with experience, but couldn’t with the current salaries.
He said some residents were surprised to learn that a beginning salary for a patrol deputy is $43,000 per year and a detention deputy starts at $39,000. He said he has trouble getting applicants at such as low salaries.
The commissioners approved patrol and detention deputies earning double time pay on a temporary emergency basis for those working overtime hours at the jail.
Patrol deputies will help cover the detention center while six new deputies are trained. Plus two deputies are currently out with COVID-19, so their positions need to be covered until they return to work.
The resolution states the double time will not exceed 15 hours per pay period, per deputy. The double pay will be retroactive from June 28 and will expire September 4.
The commissioners approved purchasing three vehicles for the sheriff’s office for a cost of $164,000. The agreement is with Leasing Specialists, LLC. It annual payment and interest rate was not disclosed.
Elsner said he’d like to see more unmarked patrol cars on the roads.
McGraw said he’d prefer marked cars because they slowed drivers down. All detectives currently drive unmarked cars. If he is able to hire mental health workers, he would want unmarked cars for them.
Fire Ordinance
After a lengthy discussion during the work session, the commissioners postponed the first reading of a fire ban for two weeks.
Some changes requested by the fire district chiefs will be reviewed, and Commissioner Amy Mitchell said she had requested some changes.
Some of the main issues discussed were the need for a fire burn permit and what activities would be allowed in stage one and stage two fire bans.
South Park Ranger Josh Voorhis said he hoped the county kept the regulations as close as possible to the United States Forest Service’s regulations to avoid confusion about what is allowed on public land versus private land.
Voorhis said the USFS is moving toward not allowing any fires in wilderness areas, except in winter, and only in metal fire-rings at other areas.
Another discussion involved when some activities such as welding and hot works would be allowed and if a pressurized water source would be required, or if a fire extinguisher was enough and if so, what size would be required.
Zoning discussion
During the work session, chair of the planning commission Charlie Schultz discussed the pros and cons of rezoning residential to mixed use versus adding auto repair as a conditional use.
Lately, residential property owners have been granted rezonings to mixed use from residential to operate auto repair on their lot. But many other commercial activities can occur as a permitted use with a mixed use zoning.
He said the planning commission wanted to understand the commissioners’ reasons for rezoning some properties to mixed use from residential to allow businesses not allowed in the residential zone.
Mixed use zone encourages business and residential use of a property, such as a store on ground level and living quarters on a second story.
The planning a commission had also added a few conditions to consider if the property was rezoned, such as limiting vehicle repair to two vehicles at a time. They were told a rezoning couldn’t have conditions placed on it.
County Manager Tom Eisenman said Park County’s land use regulations specifically allow conditions on rezonings. He said that is different than some counties.
Schultz said if auto repair was added as a conditional use in the residential zone, each situation could have specific necessary conditions added.
He said the planning commission’s main concern about rezoning residential to mixed use is the increase in commercial uses that might not be appropriate in a residential area.
Eisenman said home occupations should have a low impact on the neighborhood, but commissioners have expanded the definition of home occupation to include businesses that can have a moderate to high commercial impact to the neighborhood.
The commissioners didn’t give any direction regarding whether to add auto repair as a conditional use in residential zoning or keep processing rezoning applications to rezone residential to mixed use.
The commissioners signed the annual weed management contract with the Teller Park Conservation District for a maximum of $20,000.
Vouchers were approved in the amount of $240,706.
