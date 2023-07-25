Win a Golden Toilet Seat? Yes. Really. The Town of Fairplay’s Burro Days has been home to the only high-altitude outhouse race in the world, and teams from all over Colorado and the globe enter it to demonstrate their creativity and athleticism.
The race takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, during Burro Days.
The first-place Outhouse Race team will win the Golden Toilet Seat and a cash prize of $150. The second-place team will win a golden plunger and $100. The People’s Choice Award- winning team will receive $75. All participants will receive an exclusive Outhouse Race T-shirt if pre-registered. A T-shirt size cannot be guaranteed if not pre-registered, and even then sizes cannot be guaranteed.
This race is an opportunity to develop an award-winning artistic theme and assemble the outhouse. The outhouse builders do not have to race; they can delegate other team athletes to grab the outhouse and peel down Front Street, saving breath for run-off heats.
Teams of up to five racers will run down Front Street between 4th and 6th streets. Start is on Front and 4th Street. The finish is in front of the Hand Hotel.
Currently the Schat House Team and The Corner Office Team are both registered and awaiting challengers. Challenging teams should contact Julie Bullock at the Town of Fairplay office as soon as possible.
The Epilogue, Redneck Reading Room, PeePee TeePee, Butt Buster Brigade and the Party Poopers are all teams that have competed in the past.
The South Park Community Church has entered the race in prior years with the slogan, “when the spirit moves you.” The church pastor has declined comment on the theology of the slogan but wholeheartedly ran with the team.
In 2017, Rocky Mountain Rural Health won the People’s Choice Award for their Pearly Gates Outhouse. The Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies entered a team with the Butt Buster’s Brigade in 2016. Team members were well-prepared with full white hazmat suits.
Each outhouse must have a seat with a hole upon which one team member sits during the race. The seat must be attached securely to the outhouse and the rider may hold on to some type of grasping device, which is suggested for safety reasons. Each outhouse must include at least one roll of toilet paper.
A helmet is strongly recommended for all participants but the team member riding in the outhouse is required to wear a helmet.
The outhouse participants must be at least 14 years old. There is no weight limit for the riders, just make sure the outhouse can support the rider.
Outhouses may be built out of any solid material.
Outhouses should have four sides, a roof and a doorway. If teams choose to have a door, it must be secured open during the race.
Windows are allowed but no glass.
Any number and size of wheels may be used.
Bicycle parts are permitted but no in-tact bicycles are allowed.
Outhouses must be at least four feet from the floor to the highest point of the outhouse.
Competitors must push or pull your entry, no motors or pedals are allowed.
Each outhouse should have its name or theme displayed on the outhouse.
Outhouses should resemble an actual outhouse, since it is an “outhouse” race.
Each team’s place is determined after all team’s members have crossed the finish line.
Two outhouses will race in each heat and must remain in their own lane. The winner of each heat will advance to the next round and the losing team will be eliminated.
Registration is free. Pre-registration is required. The race registration form must be filled out and either faxed, emailed or mailed to the Town of Fairplay by as soon as possible.
• Fax to: 719-836-3279
• Email to: jbullock@fairplayco.us
• Drop at Town Hall, 901 Main St. Fairplay
• For more info call: 719-838-0163.
