Utopia Tire and Auto Service officially opened their doors at the previous Main Street Garage location in Fairplay this May and are inviting the community to join in their grand opening celebration this weekend from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Along with grilled food, beverages and free swag, Utopia will be giving out a free set of new tires to one lucky raffle winner.
The tire and auto repair shop is the second business location for Ray and Jennifer Ramirez, who opened the flagship shop in Frisco in 2020. Their son, Matthew Ramirez, who runs the shop’s marketing and digital advertising, credits the success of the family-run operation in Frisco, which increased shop capacity by 40 percent in three years, to their community involvement. The grand opening event is the first of their initiatives to connect with Fairplay residents.
“We want people to put a face to the name,” Matthew Ramirez said. “What better way than to invite people over to the shop.”
Ray Ramirez has called Colorado home for 33 years, and Jennifer Ramirez has lived here for 23. Their love for hiking and skiing in the close-knit mountain counties of Summit and Park with their five children and dog led to their decision to open the Utopia Tire locations. Following the success of the Frisco location, Fairplay was an obvious choice to expand their business.
Located on US Highway 285, the auto repair shop is centrally located for those driving to and from mountain towns such as Buena Vista and Breckenridge. With the owners of Main Street Garage looking to sell their two-employee operation, the Ramirez family saw an opportunity.
“The idea was, let’s beef up the number of mechanics, beef up the service advisors and instead of taking weeks to get your car back, it would take a day or the same day,” Ray Ramirez said.
Since opening, Utopia Tire has made an investment in the community by taking on new employees and expanding their services. They’ve also adapted their business approach to best fit the needs of the Fairplay market. Jennifer Ramirez said they typically work with older vehicles in Fairplay than in Frisco as the roads are worse and many drivers put significant miles on their vehicle driving in difficult weather conditions. People tend to keep their cars longer, investing more in the same vehicle, she said.
In wanting to turn vehicles over faster, the biggest challenge the business has faced is getting parts and tires in a timely manner.
“We've expanded the number of vendors we're working with significantly with both tires and on the part side,” Jennifer Ramirez said. “We've come up with some creative ways to get parts up there within 24 to 48 hours, whereas before, it would take days and weeks for parts to be able to get up there.”
Utopia Tire is also hoping to provide more jobs for Summit and Park County residents to make a comfortable living. In collaboration with South Park High School, the repair shop is supporting the high school's recently launched automotive program, which provides students with the trade training to pursue an alternative career path to a four-year university degree.
“The shop is exceeding our expectations and the customers in Fairplay are exceeding our expectations,” Ray Ramirez said.
The Ramirez family said they are excited about setting more roots down in the community and expanding their services. As of now, Utopia Tire will be providing both tire and repair services out of the new Fairplay location.
Utopia Tire and Auto Repair is located at 22077 US Highway 285 in Fairplay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.