Amber Golden

Amber Golden doing mitigation. 

 (Photo by Marianne Mogon/The Flume)

The 403 Fire in Park County struck fast, and over 1,500 acres were affected. Reports throughout boasted that no structures were lost. However, one home was in direct line and contact with this fire; but due to the homeowners having done an outstanding job of fire mitigation, firefighters were able to save their home.

James and Amber Golden purchased their home in 2018 and found the grounds in disarray since the house had sat empty for a while. One of the first things they did was work on cleaning up around their property. They raked and removed tons of pine needles that were almost two feet deep in places, mowed the grass and trimmed trees and bushes, cut down and removed dead or dying trees, cleaned up around their propane tank, and set their firewood piles away from the house.

