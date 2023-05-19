The 403 Fire in Park County struck fast, and over 1,500 acres were affected. Reports throughout boasted that no structures were lost. However, one home was in direct line and contact with this fire; but due to the homeowners having done an outstanding job of fire mitigation, firefighters were able to save their home.
James and Amber Golden purchased their home in 2018 and found the grounds in disarray since the house had sat empty for a while. One of the first things they did was work on cleaning up around their property. They raked and removed tons of pine needles that were almost two feet deep in places, mowed the grass and trimmed trees and bushes, cut down and removed dead or dying trees, cleaned up around their propane tank, and set their firewood piles away from the house.
Mr. Golden was home when the fire came and felt they were going to lose their home. He grabbed their dog and put him in the car. Within minutes, Lake George Fire Protection District firefighters were on the scene and aggressively attacked the fire. Due to the mitigation efforts, they were able to keep the fire from actually reaching the house. The fire scar is all around the house and one of their wood piles burned, but there wasn’t enough ground fuel for the fire to make its way closer to the house.
The Goldens praised the firefighters for their hard work, but Susan Bernstetter, Chief of LGFPD was extremely complimentary of their mitigation efforts.
“What all they did made our job far easier, and this is a perfect example of the effectiveness of fire mitigation,” said Bernstetter.
According to firefighters, United States Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and anyone who is involved with firefighting emphasize that “it’s not if a fire occurs, it’s when.” Living in the mountains presents a few unique challenges, and wildfire is one of them. Everyone needs to be aware and prepared. Fire mitigation is something every homeowner should learn and exercise around their homes.
Start living wildfire ready with these simple, practical, low-cost actions:
Regularly clear leaves, pine needles and other debris from your deck, roof, and gutters.
Rake and remove pine needles and leaves five feet from your home.
Store firewood at least 30 feet from your home, preferably uphill, and never on or under your deck.
Move items under your deck or porch to a storage area.
Prune branches hanging over your roof and within ten feet of your chimney.
Remove flammable material within six vertical inches of your home’s siding.
Mow grass to four inches or less within 30 feet of your home.
Clear brush, shrubs, and other plants within ten feet of propane tanks and gas meters.
Screen attic, roof, eaves and foundation vents, and wall-in areas below decks and stilt foundations with 1/8-inch metal mesh.
“The more you do to prepare and plan ahead, the more likely your home will survive a wildfire,” said Emmy West, Park County Public Information Officer.
