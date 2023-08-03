Make-a-Wish Foundation granted a wish to a special young lady from Lake George. Sayde Aldridge and her parents Roger and Christine will be leaving Monday, July 31, for Williamstown, Kentucky, to visit The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum.
Imagine being 16 in the middle of your sophomore year in high school, attending training at your local fire department as a junior firefighter, and looking toward your future, when you suddenly find your whole world turned upside down and an entirely different reality to life. Sayde was diagnosed in October 2021 with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare childhood cancer. She had to undergo a full year of chemotherapy in Colorado Springs. “The care was exceptional, and we were grateful it was kept in the Springs rather than having to drive to Denver,” said her mother.
Along with the chemotherapy, she also had six weeks of radiation therapy. During this time, she lost all use of her limbs; she couldn’t even hold a spoon. They had to put her on a feeding tube for three months. She was then confined to a wheelchair for a year and had to have help with everything she needed to do.
Sayde has progressed very nicely and has gone from the wheel chair to a walker and now uses a cane. She has gained weight and is starting to function more normally. She has been attending physical therapy at Select Physical Therapy in Woodland Park as the nerves in her body have regenerated. The scans have now continued to show no more signs of the cancer.
The hospital contacted the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and they have granted her wish to visit the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum. During the trip, they will be traveling through several states; and since Sayde has a real interest in ancestry, she will be tracing the footprints of her ancestors as they moved west across Kentucky and Missouri after the American Revolution.
The Make-a-Wish Foundation’s local coordinators, Rae Wade and Angie Peterson, threw a surprise send-off for Sadye and her parents with several friends at AJ’s Pizza, July 27 in Woodland Park.
“When I first found out I had cancer, I felt a lot of panic,” explained Sayde. “After I saw other kids going through having cancer, I started thinking that I need to get through this so I can help the other kids and their families, especially the ones who were at the beginning of their treatment,” she continued.
“Now that it is over, it feels a lot better. I am nervous and excited about going on the Make-A-Wish Trip. We will be in seven states. There is so much to do,” she concluded.
