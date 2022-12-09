Guardian Fabrication & Welding opened in South Park this past January and completed a very successful year. Owner Zachery Gupton, of Jefferson, is Park County’s very own man of steel.
“Guardian Fabrication and Welding provides project management, detailing, fabrication and erection of structural, miscellaneous, and custom steel projects to meet the needs and specifications of our clients in both the residential and commercial fields,” GFW Owner and Operator Gupton said “We’re a ‘one stop shop’ full service steel fabrication.”
Some of the projects completed this year include estate gates, trailer repairs, “job shop” type projects, structural steel as well as miscellaneous steel (handrail/stairs etc.) for several new home builds in the county
Gupton currently employs his wife, Sonja, and has one additional contract employee. As the business grows, so will the number of employees.
Gupton is based in Jefferson and also offers mobile welding services.
“Down time is a big deal,” Gupton said. “Our mobile services solve the need to load and haul to your local weld shop for repairs, saving valuable time and money so you can get back to it.”
A recent project that GFW completed was the exterior IBC compliant guardrails, 32 degree stairs and elevated landing for the Hartsel Fire Protection District. The color even matches the rest of the building perfectly.
Gupton was born and raised in Denver and got his first taste of metal fabrication when he struck an arc at age 16 while working for the city of Glendale. Two years later he packed up and joined Trapper Creek Job Corps in Darby, Montana, where he learned his craft.
“I learned the hows and whats of welding and blueprint reading, the old school way,” Gupton said. “It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
After 25 years of welding, Gupton still exudes enthusiasm for his trade.
“I love what I do and am grateful to have had the opportunity to learn a valuable and essential trade,” Gupton said.
Prior to running his own business, Gupton worked with many well-known and respected steel fabricators in Colorado before breaking out on his own, including Mountain Steel, Zimmerman, R.K. Mechanical, and Nova Automation.
Like any business, there are challenges.
“The challenges one faces in my line of work are that it is physically and mentally demanding,” Gupton said. “It’s competitive and long hours are common.”
Gupton continues. “Steel workers are known to be a rough bunch. However, for as many challenges that I could list (which most are just about learning and tuning one’s skill) I will say that the benefits make all the challenges worthwhile. Anything worth having is worth working hard for.”
Gupton strives not just for excellent craftsmanship but also good customer service.
“We hope to create meaningful and lasting relationships both personally and professionally within the community and beyond,” Gupton said.
Guardian Fabrication and Welding has profiles on Facebook and LinkedIn. A website is expected to launch by the new year. GFW can be reached by telephone: 303-520-9367 or email: guardianwelding@gmail.com.
