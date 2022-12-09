STAIRWAY to HFPD

Zachery Gupton of Guardian Fabrication and Welding built the entire staircase for the Hartsel Fire Protection District building.  

 (Photo by Lori Bennett/The Flume)

Guardian Fabrication & Welding opened in South Park this past January and completed a very successful year. Owner Zachery Gupton, of Jefferson, is Park County’s very own man of steel. 

  “Guardian Fabrication and Welding provides project management, detailing, fabrication and erection of structural, miscellaneous, and custom steel projects to meet the needs and specifications of our clients in both the residential and commercial fields,” GFW Owner and Operator Gupton said “We’re a ‘one stop shop’ full service steel fabrication.”

