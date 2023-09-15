The Platte Canyon Board of Education has had a busy agenda to begin the 2023 school year. The board began with their regular meeting Aug. 14, a work session Aug. 28, a special meeting Sept. 5 and the regular Sept. meeting Sept. 11.
Special Meeting Sept. 5
The special meeting had to be held before the regular board meeting on Sept. 11 to meet ballot deadlines for the Park County Clerk and Recorder. Members present were Sheri Bezzant, Garrison Genschorck, Frank VanDeHey and Missy Winefeldt creating a quorum.
Secretary to the Board and Designated Election Official, Ryan Johnson said there was a minor change to the agenda. The first order of business was to randomly choose the order in which school director candidate names will appear on the November ballot.
The three candidates for school board, in the order they will appear on the ballot are Troy Heineman, Garrison Genschorck and Therese Gillilande.
The board then approved the resolution calling an election on Nov. 7, 2023, authorizing a ballot measure for the issuance and payment of debt.
VanDeHey commented, “The next big thing we need to do is find a way to raise teacher salaries and this doesn’t do it.”
There was one minor change in the ballot language from the work session on Aug. 28, changing the wording from adding entrances to reinforcing entrances. All members voted yes.
Regular Meeting Sept. 11
All board members were in attendance, creating a quorum.
Husky Highlights
Jared Black was recognized as a Platte Canyon High School graduate and Deputy Fire Chief for the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District. Jared began preschool in PCSD. He began his career with PCFPD as a seasonal firefighter. He has paramedic certification, wildland certification, executive fire officer certification. Black is married to his highschool sweetheart Andrea. They welcomed their first child in 2021.
Shawn Flores was recognized as a 2002 PCHS graduate. He earned a Master’s Degree in 2014 and works as the physical education teacher at DCE. Flores has a basketball club that is instrumental in the district’s overall basketball program. Flores and his wife have three children in the district.
Ryan Johnson is a 2012 PCHS graduate. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. Johnson joined the PCSD in 2018 as district office staff. In 2019 she added Secretary to the Board. Johnson married her high school sweetheart Cody Johnson in 2022 and they live in Jefferson.
Kay Genschorck gave a presentation on the May, 2023 assessment results and district performance standards.
PCSD had a score of 64% for 2022 which is accredited. For 2023, the district had a score of 70.4%. A rating of distinction is 74%. District wide, 43 students opted out of testing.
Deer Creek Elementary raised their overall points earned from 59.1 to 66.9, earning an overall growth of 7.8 points, meeting expectations in both academic achievement and academic growth. Fitzsimmons Middle School maintained their high level of performance on the school performance framework. PCHS saw an overall increase of 17.1 points earned on the school performance framework, going from 39.7 points to 76.5 points earned. The drop-out rate has been reducing.
“We have pockets of achievement and growth in math, we would like to see it occur more consistently across all grades,” said Kay Genschorck.
Our students with disabilities continue to show low achievement and growth across the district. We need to create a plan for a gap analysis and intensive, targeted instruction.
Superintendent Mike Schmidt presented data on the four-day academic week.
Transportation has not experienced much change on bus routes although ridership is down slightly. This could be due to fall sports in session. The fullest bus has room.
There has been very little demand for Grab and Go lunches for Fridays. DCE has a slightly higher demand with a few at FMS.
The Positive Behavior Support Committee of students indicated they like the idea of remedial instruction. No students have yet signed up for the remedial instruction. With mid-terms approaching, there may be some use of this resource.
The Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies, Bailey is near capacity on Fridays. They are trying to hire more staff.
Friday field trips are beginning. The secondary campus has 46 students signed up to go to the Denver Zoo this month. DCE has 68 students signed up for a trip to Dinosaur Ridge.
There has not been much change in staff attendance. Student absences are down overall.
Once mid-terms are completed and parent-teacher conferences are over, there will be better data on student achievement impacts.
Schmidt then gave a presentation on the Safe School Report for last year. This report addresses enrollment, disciplinary violations and programs at each school.
Enrollment across the campuses is consistent with DCE increasing from 315 students to 328 for the beginning of the year where the average class size is just over 16 students. The average daily attendance rate is over 90 percent at each school. The dropout rate was 1-2 students for the last school year.
Bullying prevention programs are in place at all three schools. Each school uses the same Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program.
Schmidt broke down disciplinary violations for each school during the last school year. There was a 10/1 ratio male/female violations.
For use/possession of alcohol, DCE had none, FMS had one and PCHS had one. PCHS had three violations of a controlled substance.All three students were referred to law enforcement and two of those students were expelled.
Tobacco use including vaping had more violations with 27 at PCHS.Schmidt was not sure if this was an indication of more use or better enforcement.
There were no significant behavioral violations such as third degree assaults, sexual violence or robbery reported at any school. There were incidents of behavior detrimental to welfare/safety of students/staff with seven at DCE, 11 at FMS and 13 at PCHS with three referred to law enforcement and expelled.
The district will continue to work on harassment and bullying at all levels.
Matt Flores, Facilities Director presented on the District Facilities Action Plan. Flores explained the Action Plan is a fluid product that must continuously be updated due to maintenance issues that occur throughout the year.
The plan is grouped into Critical Projects, Necessary Projects, Deferrable Necessary Projects and Desirable Projects. With the consolidation plan, DCE is being kept safe and projects done that are in the Critical Projects group such as installation of a ramp to the music building.
Each building in the district has the need for updated security cameras, roof repair issues and fire suppression systems needs.
Additionally, FMS needs work on the natural gas lines. The board had a long discussion on natural gas, how the lines work and safety. With winter so close, it would be impossible to replace the whole system now. The replacement of joints to fix the leaks will cost $65,000.
Bezzant asked, “If the bond extension passes, will some of that money be able to fix those issues?”
“Yes,” replied Flores. “The consolidation of the schools will free up a great deal of money and time by not maintaining DCE and the preschool temporary buildings. If the bond does not pass, we have to continue making hard decisions on maintenance priorities.”
Many people view PCHS as the “new school”. In reality, that building is 25 years old and maintenance has been deferred there to pay for breakdowns in the Critical area at the other buildings.
There was a first reading on recommended Board of Education policy changes aligning licensed staff fringe benefits and on other recommended policy changes, aligning language and adjusting definitions of full-time and part-time staff. There was a second reading for civil rights complaints, again aligning language.
Superintendent’s Report
School performance updates, presented by Kay Genschorck, are on the district website
Parent teacher conferences this week.
Fall sports have good participation at FMS and PCHS.
CDE released $11 million on COVID related funds in the form of mini-grants. In the district, 37 employees applied for and received $32,000 for the district. Many of the grants were for school supplies and books.
The preschool building project is underway with the asbestos abatement nearing completion. Fencing has gone up outside the space and demolition will soon begin.
District Accountability Committee had their first meeting last week. The purpose of DAC is to consult and advise the board. DAC has chosen community feedback and data on the four-day week as their main project. They will complete two feedback surveys during the school year.
The first Collaborative Problem Solving Committee (CPSP) meeting was held. CPSP is a group of representatives for all the employee groups in the district. The Oct. meeting will focus on innovative ideas on benefits and compensation and the calendar for the 2024-2025 school year. The board will have final approval.
Consent Agenda
The board approved the consent agenda including minutes from Aug. 14 regular meeting, Aug. 18 work session and Sept. 5 special meeting.The following appointments were approved for the 2023-2024 District Accountability Committee: Ladd Hunter, Katie Walters, Bryan Curtis, Kendra Weiss and Meaghan Moore. The board set the district’s accreditation rating as accredited. Proposed BOE policy changes and the personnel report were approved. Legal reference, CASB recommendation that was overlooked last year.
Donation from Mark and Anne Hirschfeld for $373.06 for parking signs at PCHS was approved. Donation for $1,000 for PCHS football and $1,000 for PCHS ski team from an anonymous donor was approved.
Winefelt said, “I want to say thank you to all staff and community members who are dedicated to serving on DAC. Thanks for donations, especially to Mark and Anne who always step up when there is a need.”
Board Members Reports and Comments
Winefelt reminded everyone that homecoming is on Friday, Oct 6 with the parade in Bailey beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the bonfire at the high school after. Homecoming softball and football games will be on Saturday against Clear Creek. Volleyball will be during the week. Anyone interested in volunteering for homecoming can sign up via signup genius.
