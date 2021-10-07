Mike Bailey took over the helm as Fire Chief of the Florissant Fire Protection District July 19. Bailey retired after 27 years as a professional fire fighter with Monrovia Fire and Rescue in the San Gabriel Valley of California, but felt he still had something to give back.
He posted his qualifications and background on the internet and began looking outside California for a position that could utilize his knowledge and experience. “I just felt I had something to offer and felt I could be useful somewhere,” he stated.
Bailey was contacted by FFPD and began having Zoom meetings and interviews. When they requested an in-person interview, to his surprise, they told him to bring his wife. The Bailey’s were met at the airport by Ron and Cindy Patterson. Not only did the Pattersons pick them up, but the Baileys stayed at their home and were shown around the area.
Bailey was very impressed by the hospitality and the sense of community, but returned to California unsure of the results of his interview. Both he and his wife fell in love with the area and were thrilled when it was discovered he had the job. Bailey and his wife Nadina live in Woodland Park with their 13-year-old daughter Mikayla. Their other daughter, Whitney still lives in California with their three grandchildren.
Bailey spent four years as a US Marine as a Radio Operator and then joined the fire department shortly after his discharge. He worked his way through the ranks to Captain and fulfilled a variety of duties and covered a large area and situations, including wildfires, freeway accidents, structure fires and thousands of medical related calls in his 27-year career.
“Working with a volunteer fire department verses a paid one is much different”, he said.
“There is a far better level of commitment and feeling of community”, he added.
Bailey is committed to bringing about positive changes to the department and is relying on the current volunteers to help him bring about what they need in training, equipment, or whatever they feel will help them do their jobs better. Currently there are 34 plus volunteers, but they are looking to increase the roster through active recruitment efforts. There is also an active Fire Corps, coordinated by Sue Davis, which is another 15 plus individuals who assist with special emergencies and events. Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the firehouse (719-748-3909) and leave a message.
Bailey is also working with other fire districts in the area to learn from them as well as counting on them for or assisting them in mutual aid calls.
Bailey’s focus is to fix any problems, foster and nurture present personnel with a look to the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.