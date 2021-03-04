Steve and Michelle Allard, owners of Puma Hills River Ranch, received a Land and Water Trust Fund grant Feb. 23 to replace their damaged water diversion structure and restore a portion of Tarryall Creek on the ranch.
The commissioners approved using $78,340 of sales tax funds for the $120,340 project that will replace the diversion with a series of short waterfalls and water pools that will allow fish passage. The current diversion has one five-foot drop that fish can’t jump.
They will also restore 300 feet of Tarryall Creek downstream from the diversion to improve the aquatic habitat and remove sedimentation.
The Natural Resource Conservation Service granted $24,706 to the project after developing a conservation plan, according to the application.
NRCS’s report states the goal is to replace the damaged structure with one that would allow fish passage. Another objective is to restore vegetation along the stream banks to reduce erosion and sedimentation into the creek.
The work will accommodate the transportation of water flows and maintain stream channel stability, according to the application.
Colorado Open Lands, which owns a conservation easement on the ranch, wrote a letter of support and contributed $5,100.
The Allards are contributing $12,194 to the project. They will contribute $10,000 of that with materials needed for the project, such as boulders, willows and logs.
With the new structure, the Allards will be able to make more efficient use of their 1871 water rights for irrigating their hay fields.
Pikes Peak Chapter of Trout Unlimited sent a letter of support stating the series of boulder/waterfall structures will also create “deep oxygen-holding places for trout to hang out during a summer drought and warm water conditions.”
The letter from Trout Unlimited also stated that other ranches were replacing their historical diversions with natural structures and “applaud the environmentally considerate design that will enhance the natural migration of wild trout in Tarryall Creek.”
The application states the Allards host disabled veterans fishing days and youth hunting access.
With permission from the Allards, the project was added as one of several Park County projects listed in the South Platte Basin Implementation Plan Update as an example of a mutli-use and multi-benefit projects with financial support from multiple entities, including local and federal governments and nonprofits.
Conditional use permit
Christopher and Sandra Benson received a conditional use permit to turn their house into a duplex. The five-acre lot is located in Alma Park Estates, north of Alma.
Currently, they are living in a two-bedroom, two-bath residence above the two-vehicle garage.
An addition of a two-bedroom, two-bath residence will be connected to the garage by a large mudroom. Shared facilities would include the garage and mudroom.
The Bensons’ plan to move into the one-story addition and rent the living quarters above the garage. The Bensons said that at this time, they aren’t sure if they will rent long-term or short-term.
The septic was sized for four bedrooms when the house was built in 2019-2020.
The commissioners approved the CUP with one condition to upgrade the well permit to one that would service two residences.
Bensons have applied for the upgrade with the state and have obtained water augmentation from the Headwaters Authority of South Platte.
Treasurer deposits
Each year, state law requires the county treasurer to deposit all funds that come into the treasurer’s office in a financial institution and that the commissioners can authorize certain funds in its treasury to be deposited with similar monies of other Colorado jurisdictions.
The commissioners approved a resolution authorizing depositing funds into two different banks and in any local government surplus fund trust.
It also states no county money will be deposited in any bank not in full compliance with Colorado law or one that isn’t fully insured according to state law.
Vouchers
Vouchers in the amount of $289,560 were approved for payment. Dollar amounts were rounded by The Flume.
The general fund spent $89,000 and public works spent about $74,000.
Fleet services spent $54,700 and the sales tax trust fund spent $53,700.
Human services spent $16,650 and the grant fund spent $1,180.
The conservation trust fund spent $290 and the E-911 fund spent $30.
