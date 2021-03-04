Lake George Fire Protection District was able to purchase a 2020 Ford 550 four-wheel-drive, four-door, rescue fire truck due to the increased mill levy for the truck replacement program. It will be called Squad 81 and will be housed at Station One in Lake George.
The new rescue truck will seat up to five responders, but does not have water capabilities. There are four trucks housed at Station One that do have water, which alleviates the need of water for the new truck. This truck is designed with slide-out trays for equipment to be laid out, instead of stacked on top of each other, which makes for better organization and quicker deployment.
It will be the first out the door unit for all medical, traffic and rescue calls. It has room for all medical equipment, traffic control equipment, extrication equipment, like the jaws of life with cutter, spreader and ram, and other rescue equipment. The rescue equipment includes a quick-deployment rescue boat for water or ice rescue, ropes, wet suits, life vests, etc. It also includes a rescue basket to lower over embankments and a wheeled rescue basket for long distance patient transporting where a truck cannot access.
Since the new truck will be housed at Station One, they will be housing the other four-wheel-drive, four-door truck with fire, medical and extrication capabilities at Station Two in Wagon Tongue. They will move the two-door with the same capabilities from Wagon Tongue to Station Three at Eleven Mile Reservoir, replacing the squad vehicle that was retired after becoming mechanically unsound.
“This new truck is not only an addition, but a way to upgrade and/or replace equipment and properly maintain all LGFPD stations. Due to the size of our district, strategically located stations are necessary and need to be properly equipped,” said Fire Chief Susan Bernstetter.
Besides the three stations mentioned, LGFPD also has a fourth station located in Tarryall, equipped with an engine and a squad vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.