As The Flume was going to press, a story broke from the Hartsel area of Park County. Correspondent Lori Bennett will follow up with more details next week.
A Ranch of the Rockies homeowner found one of his family’s horses deceased from a bullet wound, lying only 100 yards from Ranch Road, the afternoon of June 30.
The horse was shot on private property. A Division of Wildlife officer did an autopsy and determined the cause of death was shooting and an Animal Control officer collected evidence.
