Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts kicked off South Park’s Summer of Outdoor Music with a toe-tapping and hair-shaking high-energy outdoor concert June 23.
This was the first concert in the TGIFairplay concert series, and it also marked the beginning of the summer season of outdoor music throughout South Park.
Although there is music throughout the year, often at local breweries and some restaurants, the outdoor music scene in the county kicks off in June, sometimes in rain, snow and sunshine. Whatever the weather, the bands and festivals do not disappoint, and there is nothing better than listening to a favorite band, or a new group, with the backdrop of snow-capped mountains and bright sunsets.
Ryan Chrys and The Rough Cuts brought forth new energy to music fans, playing the heroes and outlaws of old as well as smashing classic rock and the band’s original music.
The band played legends like Waylon and Willie, showcasing their unique sound, which includes smooth vocals, blazing guitars, and hair-shaking fun. They also played several of their original tunes, including a pandemic song.
It was easy to see why the band had two recent awards: 2021 female vocalist of the year, Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame, and fan favorite Americana/Country song of the year.
Upcoming music concerts
The Town of Alma loves music too and will be the location of the Elevation Music Festival this year, June 30 - July 2, with three nights of music, camping and activities. Tickets can be found at the website, www.elevationfest.com. The lineup includes Alma’s very own Split Window Band, The Motet, Eminence Ensemble, Tenth Mountain Division, Cycles, Evanoff, The Jauntee, Float Like a Buffalo, Rado, Wake up and Live: A Bob Marley Tribute, Jack Cloonan Band, The Elegant Plums, 3420, Graham Good and the Painters, River Spell, Frisco Funk Collective, Tigress Panthera, Bernadette, Leadville Cherokee and Collidoscope.
The music continues July 4 with the Town of Fairplay’s Independence Day events, which include an evening concert by the Narrow Gauge Band.
“We’ll put on a toe-tapping, booty-shaking performance at your concert in the park,” the Narrow Gauge band members promise on their website. “That’s right, we said ‘booty-shaking’ and we mean it.”
The band plays lively covers of country and rock music. This concert is also free; and right after the show, fireworks will fly in Fairplay.
The Park County Fair will also feature concerts. July 14 Strange Brew 5280 will entertain, 7:30 p.m., followed by Jax Jordening. Both concerts are free. The next evening the Blood Brothers 303 will play, followed by Jax Jordening.
Burro Days in Fairplay will provide a plethora of music all weekend long, July 28-30. Nalani Effect with Reggie Wooten will kick off Burro Days the evening of July 28.
