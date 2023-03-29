Dr. Mark Jacobson

Dr. Mark Jacobson, a geologist-mineralogist, is scheduled as the speaker of the next Chautauqua presented by Pikes Peak Historical Society, April 16 at Lake George Charter School. Dr. Jacobson will be presenting a talk about the history of Crystal Peak and the collecting of amazonite and other minerals in the area.

Crystal Peak is a prominent feature, visible north of Highway 24 between Florissant and Lake George, that resembles a pyramid. In the early days, settlers referred to Crystal Peak as Cheop’s Pyramid or Topaz Butte.

