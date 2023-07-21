The Park County Fair had all things pigs in the late afternoon and evening of July 13. The arena was filled to capacity with families and friends there to cheer on the participants.
Pig Penning
The first event was a fun-filled competition. Teams of two had two minutes to leave their starting position, convince a small pig to get into a pen in the center of the arena and return to their starting position.
The pigs were not too cooperative. Many pigs ran, some jumped, some just stood still. The arena was filled with wood shavings making the footing slippery with many of the humans falling with the pigs running just out of reach.
Nine teams competed for the $1,000 cash prize. Five teams got their pig in the pen. The winners, Carson True and Nolan Pryor, vacationers from southern Illinois, were the ultimate winners with the shortest time getting their pig in the pen.
Tiny Tots Show
The younger 4-H members showed their animals during the Tiny Tots Show. Their competition was not as involved as the older 4-H members. Tiny Tots did not have to log their animal’s growth and progress. These participants did make an impressive showing that demonstrated they had worked hard training their animal to walk with them on a lead.
McKinley Wilson, six years old, was up first with her calf, Sweet Baby Ray. She returned to the arena next with her black alpaca and baby alpaca.
McKinley returned yet again. This time she had Peaches for the goat competition. Three other Tiny Tot members showed goats, including Kiley and Amelia (the goat), Isabelle and Chicken Nugget, Scout and Alice (the goat) and River Manuelito. River won the goat showmanship.
Six pigs were shown with the Tiny Tots. These were regular-sized, big pigs. They all did an amazing job.
Pig Show
For the Pig Show, 4-H members have to keep detailed records of their pig’s progress. Members belong to different clubs throughout Park County where they attend stock meetings to learn about raising and showing their pig.
The pigs are divided into groups depending upon weight, type of pig and whether the pig was part of the Catch-a-Pig program. The winner of each section then returned for the final Grand Champion at the conclusion of the competition.
The winners of each category are:
First up was Breeding Swine with John Woodward placing first.
Junior Showmanship was a big group, taking three heats. Rachel Wilcox placed first.
Pig Feeder Class of Market Hogs were pigs that did not meet the weight requirement for the auction. Gage Philllips placed first.
Light Weight was won by Ruby Bennefield.
Middle Weight winner was Cora Wilcox.
Heavy Weight winner was Meilani Wilcox.
Sumo Weight was won by Trent Smith.
Meilani Wilcox came back to the arena to win Grand Champion, with Trent Smith as Grand Champion Reserve.
All the 4-H members demonstrated sportsmanship and knowledge of their pigs. All the members had obviously put in hours upon hours working with their pigs and training them to walk with them. There were many distractions for the pigs. The arena was noisy, and there were camera flashes, people walking by and dogs walking by. By the end of the competition, the pigs obviously wanted to be in bed instead of the show arena.
The spectators were supportive of all the competitors. Everyone cheered and encouraged both the 4-H members and their pigs.
The swine auction brought in $350,000 at the fair auction in 2022. The money goes back to the 4-H members to cover costs and provide start-up money for next year’s project. Many of these members use the money to cover part of their college education once they graduate from 4-H.
