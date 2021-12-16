The Platte Canyon RE-1 School Board met at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening with board members Sheri Bezzant, Amy Carman, Heather Prewitt, Frank VanDeHey and Missy Winefeldt present.
After the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the agenda, the board went into executive session to discuss the personnel matter of the superintendent’s evaluation.
The board took a brief recess before beginning the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Public Participation and Citizens’ Comments
There were no members of the community addressing the board during public participation or citizens’ comments.
Information/Discussion
Uli Keely from Prospective Business Solutions updated the board on the 2021 Audit via Zoom. Board members had received a draft of the audit in their packets for the meeting. This new auditor gave recommendations for process improvements that will help future audits for the district. The recommendations were to match codes with the Colorado Department of Education codes and to re-classify some revenues. Keely also explained how the district has now expended more than $750,000 in federal grant money, which moves the district into an additional audit of those funds. Those additional federal grant dollars are from the COVID relief grant (ESSR).
The board then heard a presentation on extra-curricular activities at each campus. Trey Grover, Fitzsimmons Middle School teacher and athletic director, began by reviewing activities available at FMS. Cross-country, volleyball, football, cheer, girls and boys basketball, wrestling and track and field are available sports for FMS students.
“Middle school is the time to try new things,” Grover explained. The activities with the most participation are boys basketball with 40 boys, volleyball with 20 and basketball cheer with six participants.
Grover was able to have coaches for all sports this year. He explained, “Finding coverage for events has been difficult.” Grover will try to get more parent involvement for coverage, including gate and clock.
Jesse Walters, principal at FMS listed the current clubs as National Jr. Honor Society, chess club and student council. There is also an interest in a book club.
The athletic director for Platte Canyon High School, Johnna Bambry, presented sports for the high school. The sports available this school year are football, girls and boys track, volleyball, girls and boys cross-country, girls and boys basketball, girls and boys ski, girls and boys wrestling, coed cheer, baseball, softball and swim.
Football sees the highest participation with an average of 25 students. Wrestling participation is on an upswing with 19, including two to three girls this year. Cross-country has consistent participation. The ski team and track team have solid, consistent participation as well as track. Baseball has an average of 17 to 20 participants.
Bambry explained the state is seeing a drop in girls participating in sports. PC is seeing that trend as well. Carman asked, “Why less girls?” Bambry answered, “We don’t know. Girls say they have to work or they want to focus on grades or they just don’t want to.”
Softball had such low participation numbers this year that PCHS was unable to field a team. Swim team had three girls, so they combined with Conifer.
PCHS clubs are rugby, speech, chess, National Honor Society, drama and marching band.
Superintendent and PCHS Principal Mike Schmidt, explained that the high school and middle school have tried sharing resources regarding clubs and sports, which has then restricted times for participation. Bambry said, “Not being able to find coaches also impacts participation.”
Jeff Luzinsky then presented the activities at Deer Creek Elementary School. The recorder club is the most popular with 70 kids participating. DC also offers basketball, band and STEM club with student council possibly coming back in the spring. Art club has been offered in previous years, but not this year.
All three campuses have seen a decrease in participation due to COVID, and many activities being done via Zoom.
Joe Linnehan, assistant principal for FMS, presented the board with the option of adding middle school baseball.
Linnehan stated the goal for adding FMS baseball is “To keep the kids in Platte Canyon and develop a program at FMS to feed into the PC team, build a program.”
The program start-up costs are estimated at $8,700, which includes equipment such as balls, catcher’s gear, a removable mound, jerseys and socks. Team members provide their own gloves, cleats and bats. Future costs include coaches’ salaries, uniform replacement, catcher gear replacement, helmet and ball replacement. Linnehan does not expect start-up cost to come from the district, as most can be covered by independent fund-raisers, including a grant from Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area (BOERA) and local business support.
Linnehan stated, “Platte Canyon Little League is in full support of the program, which would create a seamless baseball program from 6-12 grades.”
The middle school team would practice on the softball field. Games would be played at Burland ball fields as the softball field is too small to be a legal baseball field.
Ashley Stephen, Director of Business Services, updated the board on the 2021 Mill Levy Certification and then presented on the 2022 Budget Amendment. The biggest changes for the budget are related to ESSR dollars (COVID relief) including curriculum and summer school. The other changes are tied to classified salary schedule increases.
Stephen reminded the board of the PERA (Public Employees Retirement Association) audit in the spring.
Cyndie Sherriff, Chairperson of the Financial Oversight Advisory Subcommittee, presented committee’s update. The FOASC met via Zoom on Dec. 9.
Board members discussed that there are two finance committees in policy, the Finance Committee and the Financial Oversight Advisory Subcommittee. The Finance Committee has not met since Schmidt has been superintendent.
“One committee was internal and one external,” Schmidt explained. “More transparency was the purpose.” Board members felt that they reviewed finance each month in their board packets and were fully informed. Prewitt will draft a new policy to combine these committees.
Bezzant and Prewitt attended the quarterly meeting of the Mt. Evans BOCES (Board of Cooperative Educational Services). Mt. Evans BOCES recently had an audit with no issues. Dr. Terri Jones, Director of the Mt. Evans BOCES, highlighted the school-to-work program and stated it is going well under the direction of Kip Otteson. Dr. Jones also completed a staff spotlight on Heather Chrzan, Speech and Language Therapist for PCSD.
Policies and by-laws of Mt. Evan BOCES were reviewed and a Memorandum of Understanding was approved. Bezzant and Prewitt explained that an alternate must be appointed from PC.
Superintendent’s Report
Schmidt started his report with a COVID update. He stated, “There are still ups and downs.” The district saw a spike early last week, which was 10-12 days after Thanksgiving. “There are one to two cases each week at each district location.”
Students at FMS and PCHS are completing teacher feedback surveys. These are not used in teacher evaluations. The student surveys are used for program improvement.
Schmidt will meet with representatives from RTA regarding the master planning process and the failure of the bond issue. The biggest question will be, “What do districts in our position do next?” Board members want to make a decision on a specific plan and a step-by-step plan with a community-based campaign committee.
Bezzant stated, “We need to show how we are going to incorporate what we already have in this plan.” Prewitt responded, “The BEST grant prefers new facilities.”
Park County Public Health requested information to be shared on the pediatric vaccine for COVID, which was done.
Schmidt asked if the school bus donation to Platte Canyon Fire Department could be moved to an action item. The board discussed donation or selling of the old school bus. Carman stated, “I think we should make the donation as they do so much for us.”
Schmidt discussed personnel. There has been a transfer of the science teacher at DC to another position, creating a vacancy at DC. Custodial is almost fully staffed. The high school will do a pilot program with the hiring of a student custodian. The district still needs food service workers, bus drivers and paraprofessionals, although the situation is getting better.
Carman asked, “What is the current status on social/emotional curriculums for all three schools?” Kay Genschorck will put together a presentation for a future board meeting.
Prewitt then asked if they could see a math curriculum review. Genschorck explained that math is in the district rotation.
Action Items
The board adopted Resolution No. 20-22 to certify the levy of PCSD for 2022 to the Park County Board of County Commissioners.
The board appointed Frank VanDeHey as the alternative representative to the Mt. Evans BOCES.
Consent Agenda
Minutes from Nov. 8 regular meeting, Nov. 29 special meeting and work session and November check registers were approved.
The third draft of the 2022-2023 school calendar was approved.
The personnel report was approved with Galen Degroodt as PCSD licensed substitute, Kevin McNamee as PCHS assistant boys basketball coach, Jessica Bartak as PCSD food service substitute, Tammy Potter as PCSD food service worker, Davis Nastri as PCSD custodial substitute, Teresa Creeden as PCSD food service worker and Otis Schmidt as FMS/PCHS ISS supervisor.
Transfers are Rad Carter from PCSD bus driver to PCHS ACE/business teacher, Abby Theobald from FMS/PCHS ISS supervisor/post grad coordinator to PCHS post grad coordinator and Boleyn Martin from DCES science teacher to DCES first grade teacher.
Board Member’s Reports and Communications
Three members went to the Colorado Association of School Boards annual convention. The three members attended the same session of finance twice, as they felt it was so important and they learned a great deal.
Other topics of interest from the convention were on social/emotional learning including Challenge Classroom and a keynote speaker with the topic of overcoming challenges.
VanDeHey requested that future work session begin at 5:30 p.m. when back-to-back with a board meeting. The board will have a work session on Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Deer Creek. The next regular meeting will be Jan. 10 at 6:00 p.m.
