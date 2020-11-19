After two months in Florida, a return trip several months ago involved flying from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Chicago on a big new plane and then a rickety prop plane back to Lexington.
Don’t even ask me why, but by that time the temperature had changed from eighty-eight degrees in Florida to twenty degrees in Chicago and I had no coat. I was ice cold.
When we had to walk to the prop plane in that cold, I thought I would freeze solid. There was one seat on each side of the isle and when I sat down I couldn’t even get the seat buckle latched, because I was shaking so hard. Right across the narrow isle sat a stunning lady. Her clothes were the latest and she was tall and beautiful. In her hands was a rather fashionable book on motivation and success, and a soft leather briefcase. She was obviously somebody.
On top of her black wool suit she wore a truly magnificent fur coat. I don’t believe in fur coats for people or for myself, but this beautiful lady took this coat off, reached over and without a word wrapped it around me like a soft loving blanket.)
At first I was speechless. I mean, I had never even seen her before but when I looked into her face she smiled and said in the most nurturing quiet voice, “You’ll be warm in a minute. Why don’t you take a little nap now?”
And almost instantly I did, and as my body warmed so did my heart. She was so kind and nurturing more than anybody I knew.
Somehow, she knew my need both physically and emotionally. When we landed, she insisted I wear the coat across the field into the terminal, and when finally I gave it back to her she kissed my cheek.
Kindness, plain old kindness, but the kind that goes far beyond what most of us would do.
When I first saw her, I thought she had to be someone famous and special. She had courage and grace.
Well, I still don’t know who she was, but let me tell you, she was special. She nurtured when she saw the need. She recognized the cold and she sacrificed her own comfort for the comfort of a stranger. Kindness epitomized. Kindness from the very heart of a woman.
This incident became the center of Thanksgiving for me this year. I pray that each one of you will be touched and warmly wrapped in the same depth of kindness the lovely lady tenderly bestowed upon me.
The view from the mountain is wondrous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.