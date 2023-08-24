Launched in November 2022, the NACo Housing Task Force brings together county government officials from across the nation to illuminate the most critical housing challenges and opportunities from the county government perspective.
Through the task force, NACo will elevate county-led solutions and innovations for addressing our nation’s growing housing affordability and inventory crisis and identify intergovernmental and public-private approaches, informed by the policies, practices and partnerships of America’s counties, that enhance housing affordability and stability for our nation’s residents.
Counties are instrumental in community planning, land use, zoning and enacting policies and other regulations that affect housing. Regardless of specific county functions and responsibilities, all counties have the potential to establish and enhance partnerships with public, private and nonprofit sector stakeholders.
Under the leadership of the co-chairs, the Task Force will develop a detailed analysis outlining the challenges local communities face regarding housing across the country. Final products will include a landscape report, a series of case studies from across the country and a blog post series that details convening findings.
The Task Force will host in-person meetings and produce original research to examine the role of county governments in housing.
Commissioner Elsner selected to NACo Housing Task Force
o Housing Task Force
Housing
Park County Commissioner Dick Elsner was one of 30 County Commissioners nationwide selected to be on the affordable housing task force committee with the National Association of Counties (NACo).
NACo, established in 1935, unites county officials to advocate county priorities in federal policymaking, promotes exemplary county policies and practices, nurtures leadership skills and expands knowledge networks, optimizes county and taxpayer resources and enriches the public’s understanding of county government.
Launched in November 2022, the NACo Housing Task Force brings together county government officials from across the nation to illuminate the most critical housing challenges and opportunities from the county government perspective.
Through the task force, NACo will elevate county-led solutions and innovations for addressing our nation’s growing housing affordability and inventory crisis and identify intergovernmental and public-private approaches, informed by the policies, practices and partnerships of America’s counties, that enhance housing affordability and stability for our nation’s residents.
Counties are instrumental in community planning, land use, zoning and enacting policies and other regulations that affect housing. Regardless of specific county functions and responsibilities, all counties have the potential to establish and enhance partnerships with public, private and nonprofit sector stakeholders.
Under the leadership of the co-chairs, the Task Force will develop a detailed analysis outlining the challenges local communities face regarding housing across the country. Final products will include a landscape report, a series of case studies from across the country and a blog post series that details convening findings.
The Task Force will host in-person meetings and produce original research to examine the role of county governments in housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.