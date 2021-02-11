The Platte Canyon School District RE-2 Board of Education meeting on Feb. 8 followed a work session focused on facilities as well as mission and vision. Board members Joe Burgett, Amy Carman, Heather Prewitt, Katie Spodyak and Frank VanDeHey were present.
Presentations
PCSD Financial Director Ashley Stephen presented a financial update for the second quarter. “Overall, we are in good shape with revenues and expenditures,” stated Stephen. Stephen went on to explain that funding streams are down.
The general fund is down 3% and expenditures are down 3%. Currently the budget has more expenditures than revenues. Stephen explained, “The district hasn’t received all revenues and reimbursements yet.” Federal funds are the most stable revenues this year with those funds right on target with the budget. Expenditures in this area are a little lower than last year.
Budgets for some programs were explained in more depth. Deer Creek Preschool is behind in revenues year to date due to COVID. January saw a little bump in enrollment. There are currently openings. Preschool Director Julie Carlson is working on securing grant funding through early childhood COVID funds. Prewitt emphasized, “This is an important program for our district that we need to support. Preschool is an important pipeline for our other programs.”
Nutritional Services show a one-time $45,000 expenditure for to-go boxes that are being used to safely deliver lunches to classrooms due to COVID. There are more lunches being served because the district is providing lunches to all students. “Nutritional Services are now stable,” stated Stephen.
Marge E. Hudak Pool had higher revenues than expected, considering the times they had to be closed. During the closure, pool staff spent time doing deep cleaning. Expenditures are higher due to the staff completing new extra cleaning protocols as well as advertising.
Student activities have been difficult to predict. Many activities that are used by the district have been closed due to COVID as well as closure of sports activities.
Stephen then went on to discuss the audit. The audit of the budget has been completed. However, Stephen has not received the audit draft. The deadline to submit the final budget to the state is coming up quickly. The board will consider a special session to approve the budget draft prior to submission to the state.
Financial Oversight Advisory Subcommittee member Cindy Sherriff then presented recommendations to the board that were approved at the Feb. 5 FOASC Zoom meeting. FOASC recommends that all information presented to the committee should be presented to the board. FOASC recommends that the board make a formal request to the auditors for the budget draft. The board had a discussion on this recommendation. Stephen will draft a formal letter and send it to board members to sign.
FOASC recommends the board review the current relationship with the auditors.
The final recommendation from FOASC was to combine the capital fund and general fund in the budget.
Information/Discussion
Superintendent Mike Schmidt presented changes to five board of education policies. Schmidt emphasized, “We need to develop a process to review board policies.”
Board of Education Policy 515, Article 1 Grades, Report Cards, Transcripts: The proposed change is “Grades for AP (Advanced Placement) courses taken via an online platform will not be weighted.” Schmidt explained the AP classes taken at PCHS are weighted as they are the equivalent of a college course. Many districts weigh AP classes. When an AP class is taken online, the district does not know the rigor of that course. This change will make the credit clear in policy.
Board of Education Policy 502, Article 3 Credits: Two clerical errors were corrected.
Board of Education Policy 595, Article 1 Online Programs: “The principal will determine the amount of academic credit to be awarded for each successfully completed online course,” will be added to the policy. Schmidt explained that there are often discrepancies between the amount of work for online classes. If a student is taking an online course that is offered in-house, the same amount of credit will be given as the in-house class.
BOE Policies 515, 502, and 595 were discussed and will be moved to the consent agenda for March.
Board of Education Policy 107, Prohibiting Discrimination/Harassment: This policy was again discussed. Schmidt reviewed this Policy with the district legal advisors at the board’s request. Schmidt explained that legal advised, “It wasn’t where it should be yet.” Schmidt also incorporated current language suggestions from Colorado Association of School Boards.
Some suggestions for BOE Policy 107 were to clarify the differences in procedure and policy. Specific changes included changing the word “victim” to “target.” Other changes were to be more specific around protected hairstyles and gender identification.
After a discussion, the board decided to bring Policy 107 for a second reading in March. Procedures will be posted prior to the second reading.
Board of Education Policy 425 Student Wellness: This is a policy that has also been reviewed at several board meetings. The latest changes were minimal, dealing with specific language and clerical changes that are not significant. The board will put BOE Policy 425 on the consent agenda for March.
Superintendent’s Report
The Platte Canyon Fire Department and Platte Canyon Sheriff’s Office will be invited to train with the Active Alert Network.
COVID was a big topic of discussion. Schmidt began by explaining that the governor has changed the determinates of levels. Park County went from an Orange Level to Yellow Level with those changes. Park County is still higher than the target of less than 5%. This percentage affects spectators at activities. “Things are trending in the right direction,” stated Schmidt.
Fitzsimmons Middle School Principal Jesse Walters explained a study conducted with FMS students over winter break regarding COVID and impacts on students. Walters explained they “fixed some problems, but may have created others.” This will be an ongoing issue to resolve problems for students.
PCSD staff have been provided COVID tests that can be administered in buildings. To be tested, a staff member has a telehealth visit and is instructed how to proceed.
There will be a vaccination clinic available for district employees on the Feb. 12
inservice day. The second vaccine will be administered on the next district inservice day. Currently, 50% of staff have opted in to take the vaccine. There are 10% of the staff who have already been vaccinated. These numbers will bring the district staff close to the state recommended 70% vaccination rate.
Deer Creek has been awarded a four-year Early Literacy Grant from the state. This grant will include a consultant.
The Unified Improvement Plan is being developed by the Leadership Team with limited information for this year. The UIP places an emphasis on special education students although this is not required to be included in the plan. Schmidt explained that the ongoing monitoring of special education students is demonstrating there is improvement for these students. Once completed, the UIP will be presented to the School Advisory Committee.
There will be a Civil Rights monitoring visit Feb. 22 that will primarily investigate access for students.
State assessments are moving forward for this school year. Schmidt explained this data is important, especially data that compares year-to-year district data. “Comparison with other districts is not as helpful,” stated Schmidt.
There will be a virtual award ceremony at PCHS Feb. 16. Parents will be able to access the livestream online. Schmidt stated, “We want to honor student achievement.” The middle school and high school may apply the livestream option for events in the future.
Sports have had good participation.
District Advisory Committee met last week to make budget recommendations for next year. One concern was coaches pay. There are monies available that must be used for COVID-related expenditures. Possible recommended areas to expend these monies include to offset IT salaries, activity buses, HVAC filters for classrooms and staff compensation for COVID cleaning.
The board discussed the bonus program for staff, salary schedule for classified staff and the science curriculum for all schools.
The in-service day on Feb. 12 will not only have the vaccination clinic; department meetings will be conducted as well.
Consent Agenda
Two new staff members were approved under the consent agenda. Bailey Bauer was hired for Food Services. Brian Zimmerman was hired as a custodial substitute for PCHS. Both new-hires are PCSD graduates.
The following donations were accepted: $500 to PCHS Yacht Club from David Hansen Jr.; $2000 to PCHS Rugby from Jeffrey Marsh; and $100 to PCHS Positive Behavior Intervention and Support from Paul Suter.
Also approved on the consent agenda were minutes from the Jan. 11 regular meeting and January check register.
Board Members’ Reports and Communications
Board member Amy Carman reported on the Board of Cooperative Education Services meeting. PCSD is a member of this group with Clear Creek and Gilpin County School Districts.
Carman reported the School Work Alliance Program is going well.
Special education staff in all three districts are offering home visits as well as one on one calls to help students.
COGAT testing for gifted education has been administered to all second grade students. Students scoring 95% or above will be recommended for gifted education.
The BOCES Executive Director evaluation will be completed in March.
Board President Spodyak commented on the positive feedback regarding Zoom parent conferences held for students at FMS. Parent conferences also went well at Deer Creek. Spodyak commented on the positive feedback regarding handwritten post cards sent to parents.
The Platte Canyon School Board continues to maintain in-person student learning, as well as on-going district functions when other school districts have seen school closures.
