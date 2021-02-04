Katie Spodyak, Platte Canyon School District Board President, called the meeting to order at 6 p.m., Jan. 11 in the Platte Canyon School District Board Room.
Board Members Joe Burgett, Heather Prewitt and Frank VanDeHey, as well as Katie Spodyak, were present for the meeting. Board member, Amy Carman was absent due to a recent COVID exposure.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, the agenda was approved by all board members.
There were no request for public comments to the board from community members.
Bailey Outdoor Education and Recreation Area
BOERA members Phil Eisele and John Poniatowski gave a presentation on this year’s BOERA grant recipients. There were nine grant applications presented to BOERA this year, the most ever in a year. All applications were either fully or partially funded for a total of $12,522.
Grant recipients are Platte Canyon Yacht Club, Girl’s Basketball, Fitzsimmons Middle School Cheer, Platte Canyon High School Cheer, Fitzsimmons Middle School Football for helmets softball field improvements and Deer Creek Elementary.
BOERA is now receiving applications for scholarships from graduating Platte Canyon High School students.
Eisele and Poniatowski told the board members, that a total of $42,000 in grants and scholarships has gone back to the district since the existence of BOERA. The board as well as Superintendent Mike Schmidt thanked Eisele and Poniatowski for their work and continuedå support of Platte Canyon students.
Information, Discussion
Ashley Stephen, Director of Finance, presented the board with the mid-year budget update. Stephen reported that the biggest revenue drop this year has been the property tax revenue, which saw a $722,000 drop from the projections.
Other changes to the amended budget include the absorption of online instruction costs due to COVID. There has been a transfer of general funds to Food Services to cover the costs of providing lunches to all children due to COVID. General fund transfer was made to Deer Creek Preschool which has taken a hard hit on enrollment due to COVID.
Stephen explained that there has been a revenue of $465,000 from CARES funding for COVID relief that has been shifted to these accounts to cover expenditures. There has also been some changes to specific accounts that were underspent.
The 2020-2021 Amended Budget will be on the Platte Canyon School District website beginning Jan. 12. Any community member may review the amended budget.
Cindy Sherriff from the Financial Oversight Advisory Subcommittee made a recommendation to the board that the budget process could be streamlined. After a brief discussion that included the legal requirements of the budget process, it was recommended that Schmidt review the budget process with the district leadership team.
Board of Education Policy 404, Grievance Procedure for Sexual Harassment of Students had a second reading of proposed changes. After a presentation by Schmidt of the changes and a discussion by board members, the board recommended that the new policy by reviewed by the district legal team before adoption.
Board of Education Policy 425, Student Wellness had a second reading of proposed changes. Schmidt explained that the Wellness Advisory Council had made recommendations for changes in BOE Policy 425. There is no deadline when Policy 425 must be completed. Board members discussed proposed changes and asked that the rewrite be completed with the revisions.
Superintendent’s report
Mike Schmidt gave an update on ongoing activities in the district.
The Active Alert Network is being installed at Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School. This installation should be completed soon. Staff training will then be completed for staff at FMS and PCHS.
Schmidt explained COVID updates. Schmidt is meeting regularly with Park County Health and will be with them on Tuesday. Park County is currently in the Orange Level. This level limits the number of people who can attend a meeting.
The county and district are looking at changes to the mandatory days for a quarantine, going from 14 days down to 10 days. A staff member may be able to return to work after an exposure if they have a negative test after five days. Frontline people, including district employees, may be able to test themselves for COVID soon.
In a district-wide survey with 120 respondents, over 80 employees stated they desired to have the COVID vaccine. Frontline educators are now considered a 1b on the state’s rollout plan for vaccinations.
Schmidt emphasized that the district will continue to follow all mandates and quarantine guidance related to COVID.
Enrollment for the district is just under 800 students. There are 86 students receiving online education while 708 are receiving in-person education. This enrollment is a 7% to 8% drop in enrollment for Deer Creek Elementary and Fitzsimmons Middle School. Platte Canyon High School had a 1% drop in enrollment. Deer Creek Preschool has taken the hardest hit on enrollment. Schmidt explained that parents of young children that do not have an enrollment requirement are the most cautious about sending their children to school due to COVID.
Jan. 15 is the deadline for high school students to make their final decision of online or in person learning. Kay Genschorck is the lead of the online program. VanDeHey requested that Genschorck make a presentation to the board about the online learning program and the options for students.
Board members have expressed concern about the Advanced Placement test scores due to the testing being online last May. Schmidt reported that 74% of students taking AP tests last spring scored a three or better. Six students scored a five or better. AP History had the best scores for Platte Canyon students taking AP tests.
A big topic of discussion for Schmidt with Park County Health will be sports. Practices for sports is set to begin on Monday.
Ten students have signed up for wrestling which is the most concerning sport. Johnna Bambrey has put together guidelines for practices and games. Schmidt emphasized, “The priority is in person instruction, so sports can’t jeopardize that.”
The district has continued to allow community use of facilities while under the orange guidelines. Each group using a district facility must enforce mandates. Groups are only allowed in a facility when students and staff are not present. The area is disinfected when a group leaves.
Second Quarter Awards Ceremony will be this Friday for Fitzsimmons Middle School. Parents can log on to view the awards ceremony.
The minimum wage increase took affect in January which impacts 25 district employees. The district is also looking at ways to compensate staff for additional duties such as cleaning for COVID.
The FMS science teacher resigned and has been replaced.
Trudi Voth transferred to Deer Creek as a special education teacher.
Action Items
Board members approved the Budget Amendment Resolution for Fiscal Year 2021.
Board members approved the Fund Balance Resolution.
Consent Agenda
Board members then moved to the Consent Agenda.
Item two on the Consent Agenda was approval of the final draft of the Superintendent Evaluation Summative Report. Spodyak explained that each board member contributed to the evaluation. “This hasn’t been an easy year to navigate,” Burgett said to Schmidt. “You should be praised for your hard work for students and staff.”
The consent agenda included final policy change approval for Board of Education Policy 102, Board of Education Policy 107, Article C and Board of Education Policy 515, Article 2.
The personnel report had a hire for FMS science teacher Kaitlin Zendel. Coby Burgett was hired as FMS student monitor.
Item 7 of the Consent Agenda was the Acceptance of Donations. This month those donations included $100 worth of art supplies for students with severe needs from Jon and Sharon Thorson, $50 to the PCHS Cheerleaders from Serenity Salon, $300 to the PCHS Cheerleaders from Search Septic, $100 to the PCHS Drama Department from Frank VanDeHey, Williams Allegro Music Keyboard valued at $150 to the PCHS Music Program from Matthew Cline, $1,000 to the PCHS Construction Class from Michael and Cheryl Quaintance, and $1,000 to the PCHS Yacht Club from Michael and Cheryl Quaintance.
The board passed the Consent Agenda.
Board Member’s Reports and Communications
The agenda had Board of Cooperative Services meeting update. Board member, Amy Carman, is the representative on the group. Due to her absence, this agenda item was tabled to February.
Future agenda items included a work session for February prior the regular board meeting. The work session will begin on Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. with the regular board meeting start time at 6:30 p.m.
