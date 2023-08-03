To the editor,
I quote ex-President Donald Trump from a recent rally in Michigan:
“We will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the Communists, Marxists and fascists. And we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country.”
Because I support our efforts to aid the freedom fighters in Ukraine who are standing up to authoritarian rule, does that make me a warmonger? Because I do not see the USA as somehow isolated from the rest of the world, does that make me a globalist? Am I a Communist, a Marxist, and/or a fascist? Am I a member of a sick political class that hates our country?
I watched a very interesting segment on a national news program recently that was a facilitated discussion among 10 individuals who voted for Trump in the last two presidential elections. They all agreed that one cannot be a Democrat and a Christian. Personally, I support a woman’s right to choose, and I embrace those who identify as something other than heterosexual. I am also a practicing Christian.
This group also universally agreed that the deep division in our country is due to the media, as if “the media” is some sort of identifiable, singular entity. Perhaps Mr. Trump and others of his ilk have been more responsible than “the media” for creating division in the country that I love? Hopefully, he will continue to be our ex-President.
Chris Dinnan
Shawnee
