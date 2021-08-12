Three downtown Bailey businesses are celebrating their five-year anniversaries with a birthday bash on August 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. Debeeze Honey, Mad Jack’s Mountain Brewery and Platte Canyon Community Partnership Resale Boutique will celebrate with food, drink, music, bargains, cake and fun.
These three innovative, grass roots businesses are growing while supporting each other, other Bailey businesses and the Bailey community.
Donna Peters of the Boutique stated it eloquently, “Bailey celebrates bees, beer and boutique birthday.” The community is invited to the Five-Year Anniversary Party. Come out to help in the celebration, sing “Happy Birthday” at 6:00 p.m. and enjoy!
DeBeeze Honey
DeBeeze Honey shares a space with Platte Canyon Community Partnership Resale Boutique at 60615 US Hwy 285. Store hours are Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Owner Debbie Wilkes began bee keeping as a hobby in 2007. Wilkes trained as a biomedical technician working for National Jewish Health, repairing and completing preventative maintenance on medical equipment. When her husband became ill, Wilkes quit her job to care for him. Her bee keeping hobby quickly grew.
Wilkes’ first products were honey satins, which are pre-crystalized honey or spun honey. Wilkes began selling the satins at the Conifer Holiday Bazaar at Conifer High School. Wilkes then expanded by selling her honey products at local festivals such as Burro Days, Park County Fair and Como Railroad Days.
Soon Wilkes’ production outgrew her home in Pine Junction. Wilkes decided to open a storefront with the goal of “bringing healthy food to Bailey and be a successful business.” Debeeze Honey also offers locally made candles, pottery, lotion bars, soap and candy. One product, Nuwati tea, is made in Missouri. As her business expands, Wilkes now relies on some honey from the front range to keep up with the demand.
Wilkes is willing to share her knowledge of bee keeping and processing with customers. Wilkes explained that while some products are made of beeswax, she prefers to buy her beeswax from other sources. The beeswax is made by an enzyme from the bees, which takes a lot for them to produce.
Wilkes has some beehive frames in the store for customers to see. To harvest the honey once a year, Wilkes takes the frames out of the hive and puts them into a centrifuge, which splashes the honey onto the inside and flows down the spicket to be collected.
Wilkes cares for her bees over the winter by providing them with enough food to eat and insulating their hives.
Wilkes gives back to the Bailey community by membership in the Platte Canyon Chamber of Commerce and participating in Beautify Bailey. Wilkes also serves on the Board of Directors for the Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon.
As part of community partnerships, Wilkes rents space from the Boutique and has a good relationship their organization. Mad Jack’s Mountain Brewery buys Debeeze Honey for their honey beer.
Shoppers unable to make it to the Debeeze Honey store can place orders online at Debeeze.com.
“I appreciate the support and encouragement from the Bailey community,” stated Wilkes. “I hope to continue to grow the business.”
Mad Jack’s Mountain Brewery
Mad Jack’s Mountain Brewery, located at 23 Main Street in Bailey, is the brainchild of owners Jack and Allison Hansell.
“They wanted to provide something for the community,” explained their son, Nick Hansell. “I just stepped in to help.”
Nick Hansell, who graduated from Platte Canyon High School in 2013, went on to earn his BA in psychology and anthropology at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. Now he is “head brewer” of the family enterprise which operates with 12 employees and many volunteers. Hansell has been brewing beer with his father since the age of 13. He learns beer making by reading about fermentology, talking to experts in the state and trying different beers. His two brothers work in distribution in the beer industry and occasionally help with Mad Jack’s.
Hansell has ambitions to become certified as a master brewer. However, Mad Jack’s is keeping him so busy he has not had the time to pursue his certification.
Mad Jack’s is getting bigger in the distribution part of the business. Mad Jack’s beer can be found in local restaurants including Aspen Peak Winery, Caretta Vieja, Crossroads Grill, The Well, JJ Madwells, Tumbling River Ranch and all the way to Cactus Jack’s Saloon and Grill in Evergreen.
Local liquor stores including King’s Valley Liquor, Delwood Square Liquor, Terry’s Liquor World, Conifer Village Liquor and Ebony and Vine carry Mad Jack’s beer.
Hansell produces 160 to 200 gallons of beer each week using all local and organic ingredientss, including honey from Debeeze Honey, sometimes more, depending on demand. The brewery has a goal of offering eight varieties of beer at any given time. Often, the beer sells out and the offering may drop down to three or four choices.
Hansell begins with a test beer made at home before he begins producing in the big vats at the brewery. “There have definitely been flops,” stated Hansel. “The honey, almond, oat, brown ale was one of those. “You learn and move on when you make a flop,” Hansell said.
Lions Head IPA is the favorite choice among patrons at Mad Jack’s. The Mango Habanero Blonde Ale with a tangy, sweet taste “followed with a ting” is the second favorite brew.
The community returned support for Mad Jack’s during the COVID shutdowns by buying growlers and Crossroads pizza at the brewery. In return, Mad Jack’s supports the community in many ways. Teachers receive a discount and are hired for the summer months. Hansell volunteers at the Boutique.
The business currently sponsors Stock Car Formula 2.5 race car driver Greg Merrifield, and is proud of all of their volunteer and fundraising efforts.
While the brewery is closed on Mondays, a recent Monday found Hansell filling kegs to donate to Race Against Kid’s Cancer, supporting pediatric cancer research.
“We are hoping to hit a half million in fundraising,” explained Hansell.
With mom, Allison, completing marketing and advertising for Mad Jack’s, the brewery is outgrowing the current location.
“We have met our original goal,” stated Hansell. “In the next five years we would like to expand and progress, maybe by moving production off-site.”
Hansell feels that businesses in Bailey are changing. “The Sasquatch Outpost, Mad Jack’s and Aspen Peak Winery have made Bailey a destination, not just a stop off,” stated Hansell.
Mad Jack’s has karaoke on Fridays and live music on Saturday and Sunday.
Brewery hours are Tuesday – Thursday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
There are games and fire pits at the brewery to encourage families and their pets to stop in. Dog water dishes sit around the outside area.
Hansell shared, “A parrot was here the other day. He was on a harness and attached to the guy’s shoulder.”
It is safe to say that all are welcome at Mad Jack’s.
Platte Canyon Community Partnership Resale Boutique
When the building now housing the Platte Canyon Community Partnership Resale Boutique became available, six friends sat down to brainstorm what could be done with the building.
“Our main goal was to give away money,” explained Board of Director President, Donna Peters.
Vice President, Charlotte Wytias stated that, “Most were already volunteering with Peace Works. We wanted to continue the thrift store, but make it better.”
The Boutique is a unique non-profit organization with an equally unique business plan. The Boutique partners with other non-profits to provide scholarships and donations and operates with all volunteers.
A local non-profit organization is chosen as a beneficiary each month by the Boutique. All beneficiaries are direct service organizations between Shawnee and Conifer.
“The money stays on our mountain,” stated Peters. Each organization gives the Boutique eight hours or more each week of volunteer service during their month.
“Every group does their volunteer service differently,” explained Peters. “Some clean, wash windows or paint. Others work as checkers.”
Wytias, who organizes the volunteer schedule, continued, “There are no rules about volunteering. It is your schedule and what you like to do best.”
The Boutique currently operates with a Board of Directors. Donna Peters is President, Charlotte Wytias is Vice President, Dorry Wilner is Secretary and Mary Christie is Treasurer. Members at Large are Deb Riggs, June Cappa and Pia Edgar. Thirty-two volunteers make the Boutique function. Peters explained,
“Everyone in the monthly meetings has a say. We laugh a lot and areproud of ourselves,” Peters said.
The Boutique is the only store in the corridor that sells home décor and furniture. “When we first started, we didn’t think we would ever have enough merchandise to sell,” stated Wytias. “Our first month donation to a partner was $200, now we have up to $3000 for the month.”
“The community is unique,” stated Peters. “People bring stuff up from Denver because they know where the money goes.” Peters continued, “We also have many realtors and estate sale left-overs coming to the Boutique because people care.”
Donation days are Wednesdays and Saturdays. Anyone with something large can call the shop for pick up assistance.
Any organization wishing to be considered a beneficiary should contact the Boutique. Applications are distributed in October and must be returned by December. Decisions on applications are made in January for the calendar year.
Scholarships are available for Platte Canyon High School and Conifer High School students. Scholarship recipients must also volunteer.
The 2021 Boutique Beneficiaries are PCCP Resale Boutique, Platte Canyon High School Scholarships, Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS), Boy Scout Troop 238, Widows Oil Food Pantry, Boys & Girls Club of the High Rockies, Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon, Greenhouse Fund, Life Bridge Food Pantry, Peace Works (Mountain Peace Shelter), Friends of Mt. Evans and Lost Creek Wilderness and ends with a Christmas Bonus to Partners in December.
The Boutique has raised $84,000 in their five years of operation that has been giving back to the community.
The store is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
