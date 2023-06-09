Park County’s Child Support Services are managed in a one-person office with an ambitious, caring administrator. Stephanie Meeks is the Park County Child Support Services Administrator and Title IV D (the section of Social Security Act to allow for child support foster care fees and to establish foster care fees) Administrator. Meeks facilitates an average of 280 child support cases in the county every month.
The Colorado Office of Economic Security website reads, “The Colorado Child Support Services Program works with parents and caretakers to make sure all Colorado kids get the financial support they need to thrive.”
The Child Support Services Program oversees child support in Colorado with each county mandated to provide services. Some low-population counties contract with larger counties to provide services, while some counties contract with a licensed business to complete the services. Individual child support orders are managed by Colorado’s county child support offices. These offices handle all services connected to the order set up in their counties and can answer questions about specific situations.
Meeks first worked as a paralegal in Chaffee County, contracting with Park County for child support cases. She was hired by Park County 12 years ago and loves her job.
Meeks’ philosophy of child support emphasizes the need for the child.
“I love working with a fresh family,” said Meeks. “Support is not just about money, it is time, energy, love and trust.”
The Child Support Services offices interface with Child Welfare and Eligibility including TANF (temporary assistance to needy families), both of which require child support services.
For many new cases, Meeks must first establish paternity.
“We want every child to have two parents on the birth certificate,” explained Meeks. “This gives a child protection and access to rights. If a parent dies, they will get a death benefit from Social Security.”
Meeks’ many responsibilities include setting up child support and medical (health insurance) orders, collecting child support payments and facilitating payment of ordered child support, changing an existing child support order and establishing child support orders.
A paying parent can go to Child Support Services for help modifying orders if they have lost their job.
Meeks has the authority to issue income-withholding orders, even if the parent has moved to another state. Meeks can also enforce orders from other states and assist in interstate cases.
Child support payments go through a registry, which is part of the legal process. Child support payments are for anyone who has custody of a child, which may include mother, father or grandparents.
For nonpayments, income withholding can occur. Meeks has the authority to issue income withholding orders. Unemployment benefits, bank accounts, and state and federal income tax refunds can be garnished for nonpayments as well as Social Security retirement.
New hire reports from employers are released at the federal level and are cross checked for nonpaying parents. Divisions in the state and at the federal level interface with each other. For nonpayment of child support, the Division of Motor Vehicle can suspend a driver’s license. The Department of Wildlife can suspend hunting and fishing licenses. The Department of State can control the suspension of passports. Gambling and lottery winnings can be “remedied.” Professional licenses can also be suspended for non-payment.
Nonpayment of child support does not impact child visitation. Child visitation is handled by a different court.
In Colorado, child support is required up to the age of 19. State laws vary regarding the age and whether the child is attending college.
Meeks would like to reframe child support “into a basket with healthy food and education with an emphasis on the child being supported by both parents.”
There are two processes for child support service, administrative and judicial. Child support should be a priority for all children to enable them to access necessities of their lives.
For people needing assistance, paper applications are available at the Child Support Office in the Park County Building at 825 Castello Avenue in Fairplay. Applications can also be made online at childsupport.state.co.us.
One of the aspects Meeks enjoys about her job is helping families and developing relationships.
Meeks emphasized, “We can help you. My job is about families; call and let me know what is going on.”
