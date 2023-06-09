Park County’s Child Support Services are managed in a one-person office with an ambitious, caring administrator.  Stephanie Meeks is the Park County Child Support Services Administrator and Title IV D (the section of Social Security Act to allow for child support foster care fees and to establish foster care fees) Administrator. Meeks facilitates an average of 280 child support cases in the county every month.

The Colorado Office of Economic Security website reads, “The Colorado Child Support Services Program works with parents and caretakers to make sure all Colorado kids get the financial support they need to thrive.” 

