It’s that time of year again; time to take a break from chopping wood and jump into the day-long festivities of the 26th Annual Boreas Pass Railroad Day in Como.
This popular event will be held Aug. 21, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
What is BPRD and why is it celebrated?
“Boreas Pass Railroad Day celebrates the power of the narrow gauge train going over Boreas Pass from Como to Breckenridge,” the author of the BPRD Facebook page writes. “The train was the Denver, South Park & Pacific. August 21 will have open sites on Boreas Pass and in Como, including the Roundhouse, the Depot, the Schools and funky Rowe Street.”
The day begins with a free pancake breakfast starting at 9 a m. and continues until all pancakes have disappeared. In 2019, 500 people enjoyed pancakes. Pancakes will be flipped and served, courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service at the Section House at the top of Boreas Pass.
“There are many activities popular with children and adults alike,” Kathy Brantigan, artistic director of the Denver Brass says. “After all, when it comes to trains, we’re all children at heart! The most popular activities are riding behind Klondike Kate, riding the hand cart on the rails, and turning the turntable.”
Brantigan continued.
“The turntable is a 19th century marvel. When Klondike Kate is in a balanced position on the turntable, one person can rotate the table to direct the engine from the track coming out of the roundhouse to the main track that leads to the Depot and the Gunnison Main. The turntable rotates on Timken taper roller bearings that sit in a big round plate, approximately 3 1/2 feet in diameter.”
The Denver Brass will be giving a concert along with special guest, the Celtic Colorado Pipes and Drums.
“The exciting and uplifting music comes from the period of the heyday of the railroad,” Brantigan says. “Everyone agrees that there is nothing more magical than the combination of brass and bagpipes. It’s a sound you can actually feel.”
The concert begins at 2:30 pm in the Roundhouse. The concert is BYOC (bring your own camp chair).
Throughout the day, visitors can visit the historic buildings in Como and imagine what this railroad town was like when it was bustling with railroad workers and activities.
Additional highlights of the day include visiting the Como Roundhouse which was built by Italian stone masons, Roberts Cabin, the South Park Hotel, the Como Depot, the Como Cemetery, the Mercantile Corner Store, historic schools and much more.
Many visitors enjoy driving the 22 mile pass starting in Breckenridge or Como, which goes up and over Boreas Pass at an elevation of 11,481 ft.
The steam engine, Klondike Kate is undergoing repair for a broken cylinder head and wedge.
“The South Park Rail Society is working feverishly to secure replacement for parts in time for BPRD,” Brantigan says.
Parking, Food and Dress
Parking is free and will be available at the Roundhouse property in Como, but there will be no parking on Rowe St. which will be open for pedestrian traffic.
Food vendors will also be available.
Those who are inspired to dress in the clothing of the railroad days are welcome, but this is not required.
The South Park National Heritage Area is the grantor for the BPRD.
The Denver, South Park and Pacific Historical Society and the South Park Rail Society are producers of this event
Additional participating organizations include the South Park Ranger Station (USFS), the Denver Brass, Como Civic Association, Como Cemetery, the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance, private property owners, local historians and many volunteers.
More Information:
More information can be found on FB at Boreas Pass Railroad Day or BoreasPassRailroadDay@comcast.net or the Denver, South Park and Pacific Historical Society website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.