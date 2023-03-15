Joyce Voskamp

Joyce Voskamp, Park County Self-sufficiency Program Manager.  

 (Photo by Marilyn Sturek/The Flume)

Joyce Voskamp is a longtime Park County citizen who has contributed to the community on many levels.

  When Voskamp and her husband, Dave, moved to Park County 30 years ago with their two daughters, she operated an in-home licensed daycare that cared for many, many children in Bailey.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.