Joyce Voskamp is a longtime Park County citizen who has contributed to the community on many levels.
When Voskamp and her husband, Dave, moved to Park County 30 years ago with their two daughters, she operated an in-home licensed daycare that cared for many, many children in Bailey.
“I love the community, the small home-town feel,” said Voskamp.
As her children grew older, Voskamp worked as a dispatcher in Adams County. In 2010, Voskamp began working for Park County as an Eligibility Technician.
Voskamp became the Self-sufficiency Programs Manager almost three years ago. She manages all programs including SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), CCAP (Child Care Assistance Program), Child Support, LEAP (Low-income Energy Assistance Program), TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families), Adult Services including Long-term care and Old-age Pension, Social Security, SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and Disability with the help of staff in Bailey and Fairplay.
“The best part of my job is the clients and being able to help as many as we can,” stated Voskamp. “We have an awesome team and an awesome community.”
Any Park County resident interested in applying for assistance can visit the Bailey office at 59865 U.S. Hwy. 285 or the Fairplay office at 825 Clarke St. Office hours are Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome at both offices.
Residents can also apply for service programs online at colorado.peak/gov. Those applications are then forwarded to Park County.
Voskamp emphasized, “If we can’t help with program eligibility, we have other resources that can help.”
