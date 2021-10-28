The Platte Canyon School District RE-1 will have quite a bit on the line Nov. 2, as the majority of its school board could potentially be revamped and Proposition 4A will be either approved or rejected.
Three of the five positions on the PCSD RE-1 school board are up for grabs, as school board President Katie Spodiak has exhausted her term limits, former school board member Joe Burgett vacated his position and current board member Frank Vandehey is up for re-election.
In addition to Vandehey, Sheri Bezzant, Charles Guttilla, David Poniatowski, Cyndie Sherriff and Missy Winefeldt will each appear on the ballot.
Bezzant was recently appointed to the board to temporarily fill Burgett’s vacated position.
While election results regarding the future constitution of the school board will be eagerly anticipated, Proposition 4A will undoubtedly be the the hottest item on the ballot for PCSD RE-1 stakeholders.
In a previous story in The Flume authored by correspondent Marilyn Sturek, PCSD RE-1 Superintendent Mike Schmidt stated the approval of Proposition 4A would improve the quality of education for students, improve the overall image of the district and improve home and business values.
Schmidt added that the district has been in the process of upgrading facilities for the last 20 years, and that the district has “continuously had expenses pouring into facilities.”
According to Schmidt, the state has given the Deer Creek facility a rating exceeding .67 or 67 percent, which indicates the building should be replaced. That rating also places the Deer Creek facility in the fop five worst educational facilities in Colorado.”
According to Schmidt, “We must take action soon, not in 20 years. The community needs investment in kids for quality education and good, safe facilities.”
It has also been determined that the cost of repairing the Deer Creek facility, constructed in 1973, exceeds the cost of new construction.
