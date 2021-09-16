Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana finished their season, Sept. 11 with a fun day and awards banquet that honored community first responders at Lake George Community Park.
The fun day included horses and riders in some very creative costumes including some commemorating that fateful event on 9-11 twenty years ago. Most of the day was spent with fun games of horses, riders, and families enjoying the beautiful weather.
The awards banquet began with the announcement that 87 kids participated this year and sponsors that were overwhelmingly generous with the prizes, ribbons, and support of this organization.
Before the awards were presented, representatives of Lake George Fire Protection District, Park County Sheriff’s Department, and Colorado State Patrol were called to the front and were given an arousing applause in gratitude for their service to the community. Sgt. Jen Plutt, Park County Sheriff Deputy led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a moment of silence in remembrance of those who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001 and ended with the National Anthem. A prayer was said and the festivities began.
Awards were given for each event as well as High Points for the season in each age group, most improved rider, and the coveted Sportsmanship Award. Not only did the winners get ribbons, but a variety of horse related tack and gear donated through the many sponsors. 64 of the participants were awarded for 100% participation the entire season of seven competitions.
The Lead and Assist event is reserved for those just starting out and are led and assisted by Moms, Dads, Aunts, or Uncles. The youngest competitor was less than a year old. Some of the kids, by the end of the season are trying it on their own. This event builds confidence and many continue on until 18. Some have even gone on to compete professionally as well as becoming Rodeo Queens and other horse related activities.
Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana is a great family activity that teaches and promotes horsemanship, camaraderie, instils courage, and the faces of those awarded showed satisfaction and pride in their hard work. Lake George Outfitters and Gymkhana can be found on Facebook and everyone is encouraged to check them out and perhaps even join the fun next season.
