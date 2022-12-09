The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 15 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 10 animal control calls, 0 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Roads calls, 0 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 9 Motor Assist calls, 8 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 0 Search & Rescue calls, 38 traffic calls and 6 welfare check and 179 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 265 with the following arrests:
John Bartha from Poncha Springs was arrested on 12/2/22 on charges of protection order violation – criminal; speeding 10-19 over limit. He was released on a $1500 PR bond on 12/3/22.
Elise Peniston Carter from Nathrop was arrested on 12/4/22 on charges of speeding 10-19 over limit; driving under the influence – drugs. She was released on 12/4/22.
Matthew Madrid from Fairplay was arrested on 11/28/22 on charges of driving under influence of alcohol or drugs or both; driving under restraint. He was released on 11/28/22.
James William McKinney from Hartsel was arrested on 12/4/22 on charges of driving under the influence-w/3+ priors; license plates-expired; driver’s license-driving w/out. He is still in custody.
Anthony Joseph Roccio from Englewood was arrested on 11/30/22 on 2 warrants from Park County. Both warrants are for failure to appear. He is still in custody.
Clarice Noella Salazar from Mentmore, NM was arrested on 11/30/22 on charges of 3rd deg assault; domestic violence enhancer. She was released on 11/30/22.
Key Miller Sargent from Alma was arrested on 11/30/22 on charges of controlled subst-poss sch 1 or 2/fluni/keta/ct; special offender. He was released on 12/1/22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.