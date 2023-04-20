The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 22 animal control calls, 2 ATV/Dirtbikes on County Roads calls, 5 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 8 Motor Assist calls, 8 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 1 Search & 0 Rescue calls, 41 traffic calls and 5 welfare check and 203 Misc Other calls.
The total calls amounted to 300 with the following arrests:
Michael Alvin Feather from Englewood was arrested on 4/14/23 on charges of driving under influence per se-with 2+ prior alcohol. He was sentenced to serve 15 days. He is still in custody.
Justine Naomi Gotzkov from Fairplay was arrested on 4/15/23 on a warrant from Park County for failure to comply. She is also being held on a warrant from Summit County. She is still in custody.
Christopher Ben Jenkins from Florissant was arrested on 4/12/23 on charges of menacing-real/simulated weapon. He was released on a $2000 cash/surety bond on 4/12/23.
Howard Dorland Linton from Simla was arrested on 4/13/23 on charges of driving under the influence; commercial vehicle failed to comply with D.P.S. rules and regulation; possessed an open marijuana container in motor vehicle. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond on 4/14/23.
Jeffrey Robert McAllister from Bailey was arrested on 4/10/23 on charges of 3rd deg assault; harassment; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $1,000 PR bond on 4/11/23.
Gale Marshall Morrison from Buena Vista was arrested on 4/16/23 on charges of 1st degree burglary. He is still in custody.
Heather Anne Myers from Bailey was arrested on 4/14/23 on charges of driving under the influence-0.20+; vehicular eluding. She was sentenced to serve 5 days. She is still in custody.
Ryan Patrick Roche from Bailey was arrested on 4/12/23 on charges of driving under the influence; trespass 3rd deg. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond on 4/13/23.
