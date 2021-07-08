A February 5, 1893 Flume article stated that BR and Mary Dell were being sued for $5000 in the district court after their pet mountain lion in Cripple Creek attacked and injured F.P. Richardson’s little son. Don’t know if they won or lost, but $5000 in 1893 would be worth $149,909 today accounting for inflation.
In 1900, Mary sold her one sixth interest in the Lone Chimney lode to Alzina Shimin and also owned the Pocahontas lode; both mines were in the Freshwater mining district.
The 1900 census shows BR, 57, living in Eldred, the half way stop on the Canon City to Cripple Creek Shelf Road. BR’s house is free and clear and he is a sawmill manager and he says he is widowed and married 38 years. BR was married in 1861 to Mary but they got divorced in 1882. BR is living with his 23 year old son Calhoun, who is single and a sawmill laborer. One of their neighbors is Martin Bender, son of Annie and John Bender whose homestead is near Currant Creek Pass.
Mary is living in Freshwater, presumable at the Dell Ranch on Currant Creek. Mary is 63 years old, a farmer and head of the house. Mary is living with her 27 year old son, Alfred, a farm laborer.
A May 1901 Park County Bulletin says that Mary Dell has moved to her ranch. In May 1909 the Flume reports that the Dell Ranch was sold to the Rowe brothers and that Mary bought O’Brian’s house in Guffey and expects to move into town soon.
By November 1909, Mary has moved in town from her ranch and is serving meals. “Sunday dinner a specialty,” stated the Flume. Sometime thereafter, Mary must have bought the east half of Peter Alstrum’s homestead with the ranch house about a half mile downstream from the Dell homestead. This is the site of the Dell/Douglas road house and stage stop marked on the old Rowe map. Mary’s son Alfred married Pearl Douglas.
In 1910, BR lives in Cripple Creek with his daughter Bertha Petty who is a teacher. BR, 70, says he is a retired sawmill man and has been married 51 years? He divorced Mary in 1882.
Also living in Cripple Creek is BR’s son Alfred, 36, head of the household and a miner. Alf is living with his wife Pearl, 34; and children Louise, 7; Charles, 5; Buford, 3; and Elizabeth, 1.
BR’s son Calhoun, 35, is living with his in-laws, John and Katie Keller in Cottonwood, Fremont County. Cal is living with his wife Merle, 31; and children Theodore, Jr., 9; Elton L., 8; F. Dilbert, 6; and Florence C, 1 ½. Cal is a miner prospecting for gold.
There is no 1910 census information for Mary, but she is most likely in the Guffey area at the Alstrum homestead and her house in Guffey. A 1911 Flume reports that Mary has gone to Cripple Creek to visit relatives, perhaps BR and daughter Bertha, and then she will go on to Denver and Golden for a month to visit her daughter and relatives there. In 1912, Mary owes back taxes for 1910 and 1911 on the Alstrum homestead she bought.
In 1913, BR retires to his ranch at Guffey shortly before he dies on January 26, 1914, in Guffey and is buried in Cripple Creek. According to his obituary, BR died on a Monday afternoon and the horse drawn ambulance sent out from Cripple Creek Monday afternoon, finally returned to Cripple Creek by Tuesday night, after an all day trip from Guffey through the snow. For several miles from the Teaspoon Ranch on Park County Road 102 into Guffey it took four horses to break open the road before the ambulance could go through to Guffey.
BR died from a complication of diseases brought on by old age, stated the obituary; BR was 71. Perhaps he died of a broken heart as well?
BR had owned a sawmill in Cripple Creek before the town was founded and also had a general store there. According to his obituary, BR had recently turned to mining and leasing. BR spent 30 years in the sawmill business, owning 10 mills. He also spent about 30 years in the Guffey area, according to Charlie Dell, BR’s grandson, and owned several stores. BR came to Guffey by wagon through Julesburg with 150 wagons in the group, according to Charlie.
After BR’s death, in 1915 the Flume states that Mary Dell was up from Guffey Wednesday on business at the county seat. In February, the flume reports that the first of the week Mary Dell’s home at Guffey burned down. Five months later, July 7, Mary died in Cripple Creek of heart failure. Perhaps she too died of a broken heart?
Even though the couple had divorced in 1882, they still seemed to stay together, BR even saying he was widowed or married, never mentioning the divorce. Theirs is a sad story. The couple shares a headstone in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Cripple Creek.
To be continued soon…
