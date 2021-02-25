History
Evelyn Agnes Trouth was born Evelyn Agnes Roslansky in southern Minnesota (1930) to a farm family. Her parents were emigrants and homesteaders operating a small farm during the Great Depression. They brought their outlook for a better life for their family and the work ethic to achieve that dream. In spite of many brothers and sisters to help out, farm work was hard. But with the hard work came a successful family.
Her formal education began in a one-room schoolhouse in Sioux Valley and progressed to Saint Mary’s Nursing College in Rochester, Minn. as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Saint Mary’s was an arm of the famous Mayo Clinic, and her graduation certificate is signed by Charles Mayo, July 11, 1952. Her career took her to top hospitals in the Twin Cities, San Diego and Denver. She worked performing basic nursing duties to caring for the terminally ill.
Following retirement, Evelyn enrolled in a secular program, The Stephen Ministry, which performed outreach service to troubled persons in time of need. Evelyn never gave up and her career was one to be proud of by any and all in the medical profession. Evelyn was a professional nurse.
In honor of Evelyn’s memory, her sons, daughters, family and friends wish to offer a nursing scholarship. This scholarship is intended to remind us that one’s drive to succeed and hard work is required to become a success in reaching their personal goal, especially from a difficult starting point.
Financial Award
The scholarship award is expected to be $850 to $1000, and will depend on funding availability. The amount of scholarship will be determined as of June 15 of each award year. The award to be announced prior to Aug. 1, and will be made on the basis of fulfilled requirements and a panel of Evelyn’s family. The award will be final. It will be payable directly to the student’s school.
Requirements
Applicaitons are open to any student attending any U.S. accredited school of nursing. It is preferred that the student is going into their second, third or fourth year.
The applicant must be a citizen of USA and be willing to provide a W9 form if awarded.
The applicant should produce a written essay, no longer than 750 words, on the subject: “How I intend to become a Nurse, better serve the patients who I will care for, and move the Nursing profession forward.”
Deadline for application: July 11 of each award year. Please provide name, address, city, state, zip, phone number and your email address. Email inquiries and application to: gtrouth@msn.com.
