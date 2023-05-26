Ann Lukacs of Fairplay, who is the founder of Park County Creative Alliance, is being recognized as a recipient of the Governor’s Creative Leadership Award.
Governor Polis and the Colorado Creative Industries (CCI) division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) have announced the 2023 recipients. Each year, the Creative Leadership Awards recognize Coloradans who have demonstrated a significant commitment to the state’s creative landscape through civic leadership and volunteerism.
“Art is a reflection of our values and ideals, and here in Colorado we continue to elevate our artists and creative communities. The creative arts are a wonderful way to inspire and bring people together, which is why I am proud to congratulate the 2023 Creative Leadership Award recipients for their meaningful work in communities across our state,” said Gov. Jared Polis.
Ann Lukacs is being presented the Arts and Community Action Award, which is presented to individuals who have demonstrated selfless service and inspired others to get involved or activate change in their community using the arts.
An artist, photographer and cinematographer, Lukacs has been a resident of Park County for 16 years and Breckenridge for 27 years prior to that. She was recently certified as a Colorado Change Leader by Governor Polis for exceptional community development efforts. As part of her certification, Lukacs created the Park County Creative Alliance, a nonprofit arts alliance dedicated to uniting Park County through the arts.
Lukacs served on the Board of Arts for Colorado, a statewide nonprofit advocacy network, and was appointed by Governor Roy Romer to serve on the Advisory Board of the Colorado Women’s Economic Development Council from 1990-1995. She has been on the board of several nonprofit organizations, including the Breckenridge Film Festival, Summit Historical Society and Women of the Summit.
By profession, Lukacs has had a prestigious career in the film industry. She was one of the early female cinematographers and worked on many major feature films. Lukacs has been a strong advocate for the promotion of film and video opportunities in Colorado. Lukacs currently owns the Bucking Horse Gallery in Fairplay, which displays her photography and serves as the Park County Creative Alliance office. Lukacs continues to be dedicated to preserving and advancing arts and culture in Colorado and in her community.
“I am honored to accept this award and share information statewide about the Park County Creative Alliance and the creative industries in Park County. It is so important to promote and recognize our artists and creative communities,” said Lukacs.
The awards will be presented June 1 at the Colorado Creative Industries Summit to be held in Crested Butte. Gunnison artist Anders Johnson, Associate Professor of Art at Western Colorado University, designed the awards.
“The Governor’s Creative Leadership Award recipients embody the remarkable ways in which arts and culture impact Coloradans’ lives and our communities. Each has made a unique contribution to Colorado, and we are thrilled to recognize their achievements,” said Eve Lieberman, OEDIT Executive Director.
Colorado’s Creative Industries Division, Colorado’s state arts agency, is a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Established to capitalize on the immense potential for our creative sector to enhance economic growth in Colorado, the mission of Colorado Creative Industries is to promote, support and expand the creative industries to drive Colorado’s economy, grow jobs and enhance our quality of life.
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor Polis, we strive to advance the State’s economy through financial and technical assistance that fosters local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado. OEDIT offers a host of programs and services tailored to support business development at every level including business retention services, business relocation services, and business funding and incentives. Our office includes the Global Business Development division; Colorado Tourism Office; Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Colorado Creative Industries; Business Financing & Incentives division; the Colorado Small Business Development Network; Cannabis Business Office; Colorado Office of Film, TV & Media; the Minority Business Office; Employee Ownership Office; and Rural Opportunity Office.
