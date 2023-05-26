Ann Lukacs

Ann Lukacs will be receiving The Governor’s Creative Leadership Award June 1, 2023, at the Colorado Creative Industries Summit to be held in Crested Butte.

 SUSAN KALTENBACH RYAN

Ann Lukacs of Fairplay, who is the founder of Park County Creative Alliance, is being recognized as a recipient of the Governor’s Creative Leadership Award. 

Governor Polis and the Colorado Creative Industries (CCI) division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) have announced the 2023 recipients. Each year, the Creative Leadership Awards recognize Coloradans who have demonstrated a significant commitment to the state’s creative landscape through civic leadership and volunteerism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.