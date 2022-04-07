The following story is by Chris Peterson, President, Guffey Community Charter School Board of Directors.
Guffey Community Charter School is authorized by Park County RE-2 according to Colorado’s charter school laws. Unlike charter schools in some states, GCCS is a fully public school, funded as a public school and subject to the same general legal and academic requirements as all public schools.
Unlike most district schools, however, it is afforded a degree of local control. That control is exercised through the GCCS Board of Directors. Directors are elected every year, in a rotating sequence. Most years there are no more candidates than seats, so elections don’t need to be held. This year there are three candidates for two seats, so there will be an election on April 20.
This school board is not a typical district school board. It is, in fact, the board of directors of a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation mandated to operate a charter school. While the school itself is a governmental organization, its management is not. So when you vote for board members, you are participating in a type of shareholders election, not a conventional public election. That’s why you don’t need to be registered to vote. You only need to be affiliated with the school (as a parent/guardian, employee, volunteer, etc.) or reside within Southern Park County Fire Protection District.
The school board also operates in a way quite different from most school boards. In particular, it utilizes something called Carver Policy Governance. Under this system, policies are created that define the scope and purpose of the school. Ends policies include things like expectations for academic performance and development of personal and social skills. Executive limitations policies constrain the way that the Administrator can operate. That is a very important concept. The Board does not involve itself directly in administrative matters (e.g. hiring, curriculum, programs, budget). It only monitors the performance of the Administrator to ensure that the Ends policies are being achieved, and that the means chosen do not violate any executive limitations. This means that there is no overlap between Board decisions and Administrator decisions. The Administrator is largely free to operate the school by whatever means she chooses so long as the Board is satisfied that the Ends are being met. The Board never tells the Administrator what to do, and cannot.
Guffey Community Charter School began operating in 1999 and has been very successful with this governance model. In the first years, the policies were fine-tuned. It has been many years now since there was any need to add, remove, or significantly modify any of those policies. The school has stable governance and administrative systems that run very smoothly. Today, the primary role of the Board is one of oversight. Every month the Administrator prepares a report demonstrating compliance with Ends and Executive Limitations policies. The Board then satisfies itself that she is, in fact, compliant according to her reasonable interpretation of those policies. All of these reports are published on the school website (www.guffeyschool.org) and make very interesting reading (the teachers usually provide great detail about how their students perform and act in the classroom).
Under this system, the school has been financially solid from the beginning and has graduated dozens of students to surrounding high schools, well prepared for their further education. It remains one of the oldest, perhaps the oldest continuously operating charter school in Colorado. Board members have included teachers, parents, grandparents, former teachers, volunteers, and community members with a wide range of backgrounds. Board meetings are open to all, and the school has received high marks for its transparency in multiple audits.
The Board election will be held on April 20, from 9 am to 4:30 pm. If you live in SPCFPD please come by and support the school with your vote.
