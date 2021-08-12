Rarely does anyone hear of a large building project that is completed under budget and within the projected timeline.
The Hartsel Fire Protection District two-man team did just that.
HFPD Chief Tingle and Firefighter Brian Cook literally tied themselves to safety ropes hooked to tractors and began building the new Hartsel fire station from the ground up last August.
The Cook and Tingle team worked from sunrise to sundown through wind, sleet, hail, snow, rain, and below-zero temperatures to build the new station.
“We started building less than a year ago and today we have just a few things left to do,” HFPD Chief Chris Tingle said. “We are quite proud of it and thankful to the board and the community for their support.”
Tingle continued.
“We spent every waking moment during this year working on this project, and we had more calls than ever and didn’t miss any calls.”
“When the temperature was 20 below zero it was hard, because we could not get our shoes to stick to the roof,” Cook said.
“The building is approximately 8,000 square feet and has radiant in-floor heating,” Ken Bellinger, HFPD board and auxiliary member said, “Upon entry into the building ,there is a space where people can apply for burn permits. There are several offices and there is an entire storage room for the medical supplies.
There is also a large training and meeting room that is equipped with smart screen technology.
In addition to a large garage to park the fire trucks, the building has several bathrooms, including showers and a full kitchen area.
During the Open House, members of the HFPD Auxiliary cooked and served a full spaghetti dinner for community members and visitors.
The total cost of the 8,000 square foot building with state of the art technology is just under $400,000. This includes the furnishings, computers, appliances and smart boards. The original budget was $448,950.
