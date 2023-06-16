About 40 people attended the Board of County Commissioners town hall meeting in Guffey June 7. Each commissioner spoke for a few minutes about what he or she and the other commissioners had been doing for Park County. The town hall meetings provide a chance for the BOCC to connect with residents and discuss their main concerns about the county.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said that there had been more state money spent in Park County recently than in the last 80 years. CDOT, for example, is planning several large projects over the next two summers in Fairplay and Alma. Those traveling these areas should check the Park County website for information about road closures. According to Elsner, the commissioners have been working on affordable housing and providing better mental health services for Park County residents.
Commissioner Dave Wissell discussed his 40-something years in Park County government, starting in 1982. After six months on the BOCC job, Wissell said his first focus was the budget, which has gone from $30 - $40 million. Wissell said there can only be so much money coming into the county because of TABOR limitations. County income is known and capped by TABOR limitations. The county receives about $11 million from property taxes, of which about 60 percent goes to schools, 30 percent to fire and 10 percent to special districts.
“The state wants to limit county spending,” said Wissell.
Commissioner Amy Mitchell said that after three years as a county commissioner, she enjoys being our public servant. Her focus is roads and is working on more funds for counties that have state parks, perhaps adding a $2 fee onto park day passes. A congressional spending grant could raise some meaningful funds for improving our roads, and the idea is to rebuild as many of our gravel roads as possible.
The BOCC would like to help seniors stay in their homes and age in place as long as possible and is working with the Park County Senior Coalition toward that end. The BOCC is also working on getting in-county housing for the sheriff’s office, working on rebuilding the road and bridge shop in Bailey and improving the courthouse.
Mitchell then opened up the meeting for questions from the floor. Most of the questions were about roads, specifically County Road 102, which runs from State Highway 9 through Guffey and east to the Teller County line.
State Highway 9 receives traffic from Eleven Mile and Spinney reservoirs, Bureau of Land Management area at Paradise Cove on the east end of Park County and from Cripple Creek. With Park County lacking funding to repair this road, many questions pertained to funding which residents felt could be acquired from BLM funds and gaming funds from Teller County. The BOCC has looked into a lot of these possible money sources and is continuing to do so.
Mitchell said it was hard to get federal grants from the infrastructure bill because it requires matching funds, and the county must pay for a project plan and engineering. Sometimes it costs more to obtain the grant than the grant is worth.
There might be some money from the Federal Land Access Projects for roads going into national forests, but it seems that counties with state parks lose out.
County Road 102 is hazardous for residents, tourists and local emergency personnel. Fire Chief Red Stahly said that it was hard on the fire department vehicles and was especially hard for EMTs administering aid. CR102 is a popular route to local businesses in Guffey. People might choose not to travel on the road due to its poor condition, impacting local businesses.
Mitchell said CR102 really needs to be addressed, and that Park County roads are definitely in need of upgrades. The BOCC hears citizens’ concerns and would like to rebuild the road for a permanent fix. Mitchell noted there are 1,640 miles of roads in Park County.
A lot of questions were asked about the recent increase in property assessment, which will result in an increase in property taxes. Wissell gave a brief explanation about how properties are assessed, and explained that property taxes are based on last year’s data and will not be set until December.
Much of the increased assessment came from the “urban flee” to rural areas, where prices paid for houses was often way above the asking price, raising the assessment rate artificially high this year.
Proposition HH, which is a little controversial and will be on the November ballot, would lower the assessment rate by a small amount. There would be a lower tax rate for a primary residence vs. a second residence. HH would also take the TABOR refund and put it into schools.
“Property tax should be simple and reliable,” said Wissell.
Colorado property taxes are the third-lowest in the nation, while our income taxes are high, putting Coloradans in about the middle range. For more information about property taxes in Park County, see Monica Jones’ article in the June 2 issue of The Flume.
There were questions and concerns about short-term rentals, with health, safety and water being the biggest issues. Not all STRs are licensed, but the BOCC is trying to make it so that if STRs advertise online, a Park County-issued license number must be listed. STRs have the capacity to impact neighborhoods and place extra demands on county services.
There were a few questions about the sheriff’s department and paying more to attract more deputies. It was suggested that maybe giving them a bonus might help.
There were some questions about water. Park County is in two water districts, the Platte and the Arkansas. Lack of water in the Arkansas district would preclude any large developments in the area in the future. Most of Park County is in the Platte district, while just the southern end of Park County is in the Arkansas district.
All in all, roads and property taxes seem to be among the biggest concerns to Guffey area residents.
