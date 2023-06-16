About 40 people attended the Board of County Commissioners town hall meeting in Guffey June 7. Each commissioner spoke for a few minutes about what he or she and the other commissioners had been doing for Park County. The town hall meetings provide a chance for the BOCC to connect with residents and discuss their main concerns about the county.

Commissioner Dick Elsner said that there had been more state money spent in Park County recently than in the last 80 years. CDOT, for example, is planning several large projects over the next two summers in Fairplay and Alma. Those traveling these areas should check the Park County website for information about road closures. According to Elsner, the commissioners have been working on affordable housing and providing better mental health services for Park County residents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.