What do you do when your family roots are from Sicily and Naples and you own land off Elkhorn Road near Hartsel? Answer: Open a small Italian restaurant in Hartsel, using your family recipes, fresh ingredients and olive oil directly from Italy.
The Zuccaro Kitchen opened for business April 22 and has been nonstop busy ever since.
The menu consists of delicious Italian food including pizza with lots of toppings, spaghetti, fettuccini alfredo, meatball hoagies, sausage and pepper and onion hoagies, various fruit pies and carrot cake cupcakes.
Carol Zucaro, owner and chef, and her husband, Greg Brown, owner and chef, used to run a painting business.
“I proof the pizza dough for 24 hours,” said Brown. “Also, our cheese, tomato sauce and olive oil are from Italy.”
Amy Kouri, server, Harmony Yehl, general manager, and Alyssa Kendir, information technology specialist and psychology specialist, are all part of the family and now the business. They report working together as a family has been going smoothly.
In addition to the on-site family members, Zuccaro’s has their very own Godfather, who is a 97-year-old grandfather in the family and calls them every morning to provide his Italian food expertise.
“The meatballs are handmade and made with love,” said Yehl.
“I had the meatball hoagie and it was authentic Italian,” said David Haynes, customer. “The spices, herbs and garlic flavors really came through. The hoagie was the best I have ever tasted.”
Pizza toppings include onions, mushrooms, sausage, artichokes, ham, pineapple, goat cheese, beets, spinach, basil, jalapeno, bacon, arugula, chicken, meatballs and more.
Not only do customers have the option to design their own pizza, they can also choose from house special pizzas such as “The Wheeze.” The Wheeze has roasted chicken, white sauce, mushrooms, artichoke, and spinach, and is named for a relative whose nickname went from silly old Italian weasel to “Wheeze.”
Another custom pizza is “The Wise Guy.” This is named for one of their business investors and carries the toppings of red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs and bacon.
“The Rosati” pizza has red sauce, goat cheese, onion, garlic, roasted peppers, beets and arugula. It is named in honor of Carol’s mom.
And, not to disappoint fans of Marlon Brando and the Godfather movie, ZK has a special “Vito” pizza. This pizza has red sauce, sausage, Calabrian chili, roma tomatoes, ricotta cheese and basil.
Dessert pies with fresh fruits are hand made by the Zuccaro team, as are the carrot cupcakes.
Beverages include beer and wine as well as some non-alcoholic options.
“Great pizza. ‘The Wheeze’ was perfect. Amazing customer service, happy to support local, family-owned,” writes Darrell Bradley on Facebook.
“We really enjoyed the Wise Guy pizza. Sauce and toppings on point,” writes Kathie Stecker on Facebook.
ZK’s address 12787 U.S. Highway 24 in Hartsel, next to the South Park Mercantile general store. ZK’s telephone number is 719-717-9918 and they can be reached by email at zuccaroskitchen@gmail.com.
ZK is also on Facebook and their website is www.zuccarroskutchen.com.
