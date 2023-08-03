After three months of rainfall above average, and one of those months being far above average, July made up for it with a vengeance.
Compared to an average, over the previous five July rainfall totals, of 3.23 inches, July of this year produced a whopping 1.4 inches – less than half of the average July precipitation.
So what do we make of this? In a word: Nothing. One month does not a drought make, nor even a trend. It’s just one month.
Meanwhile, the grass is taller than I’ve ever seen it before; that would definitely be a direct result of all the rain in May and June.
And the wildflowers: A blooming blue penstemon (Penstemon cyanocaulis) appeared in my yard last week – I’ve never seen one in my yard before.
Unfortunately, it didn’t stay very long; within a couple days of its appearance, apparently a deer decided that it liked the flower as much as I did, so now it’s gone. But it’s nice to know that I could conceivably see another.
A couple years ago, I transplanted a few scarlet gilia plants (Ipomopsis aggregata) that a neighbor allowed me to dig up. After seeing nothing last year, I had given up on them; but this year, one of them has produced flowers. Maybe in the future I’ll see more of them; that has always been one of my favorite wildflowers.
So we enjoy what we have; we may dream of what we don’t have, but we need to remain firmly grounded in what we do have now.
