Arvada—(June 5, 2023) Governor Polis publicly signed into law HB 1061 at Adiluna Boutique in Olde Town Arvada on June 2, 2023, to expand the gallery license for small retailers allowing them to serve complimentary beverages at special events.
This bipartisan piece of legislation, sponsored by Representative Lindsey Daugherty (D), Representative Rick Taggart (R) and Senator Rachel Zenzinger (D) supports small businesses. It closes the gap between how art galleries are treated, versus other retailers, under the liquor code by expanding the gallery permit so that small retailers throughout Colorado can be in compliance and have public events in their establishments in which a glass of wine, cocktail or beer is served.
“I just met the owner of Adiluna Boutique and she has been trying for four years to hold events where customers can enjoy a complimentary drink,” Governor Polis said. “This bill will now give small business owners another way to attract and retain customers.”
According to Alyssa Rossi, owner of Adiluna Boutique where HB 1061 was signed into law, this will really open up a lot of opportunities for small Colorado retailers who want to start hosting events in their shops by making the permitting process so much easier.
“The idea for this legislation really began as a conversation among a number of downtowns across the state,” Joe Hengstler, Executive Director of the Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District said. “There were a few issues around liquor regulations that we thought could be improved upon, and the idea for this particular legislation came from Susan Edmondson with Downtown Colorado Springs. I think we had all heard the same concern from businesses within our community, but it really was Susan who raised a legislative solution to this ongoing problem.”
Susan Edmundson, President and CEO of Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs said, “This bill shows the power of downtown organizations throughout Colorado to work together to be a strong voice for our small businesses, particularly our brick and mortar retailers. It is one more tool in the toolkit for our small businesses to help them engage their customers, create wonderful experiences, maximize their real estate and enhance our communities.”
