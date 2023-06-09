Arvada—(June 5, 2023) Governor Polis publicly signed into law HB 1061 at Adiluna Boutique in Olde Town Arvada on June 2, 2023, to expand the gallery license for small retailers allowing them to serve complimentary beverages at special events.

This bipartisan piece of legislation, sponsored by Representative Lindsey Daugherty (D), Representative Rick Taggart (R) and Senator Rachel Zenzinger (D) supports small businesses. It closes the gap between how art galleries are treated, versus other retailers, under the liquor code by expanding the gallery permit so that small retailers throughout Colorado can be in compliance and have public events in their establishments in which a glass of wine, cocktail or beer is served.

