This year the deadline to file and pay most federal income taxes is May 17. Taxes through the years and history of the world have often been controversial, sometimes ripe with corruption opportunities and occasionally sparking rebellion, revolution and even fancy tax software package development.
Here are some interesting facts about taxes through the ages.
Taxation is recorded as far back as ancient Egypt, when the Pharaoh would collect taxes. The Bible records that Joseph ordered the people of Egypt to give one-fifth of their crops to the Pharaoh.
“During the American Revolution, individual states incurred significant debt. In 1790 Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton pushed for the federal government to take over that debt. He also suggested an excise tax on whiskey to prevent further financial difficulty,” according to the website www.History.com.
Violence ensued after the implementation of the whiskey tax. Some tax officials were literally tarred and feathered. People were killed and the Federal government squashed the rebellion and riots in 1794. Thomas Jefferson repealed the whiskey tax in 1802.
Abraham Lincoln implemented the Revenue Act in 1861, which was the first federal income tax to obtain funds for the Civil War. This was replaced, and it wasn’t until 1913 that the 16th Amendment brought us the Federal income tax system we use today.
Beards and hats
In Russia, Peter the Great traveled in Western Europe and noted that beards were not popular. He returned to Russia and shared his new anti-beard agenda by shaving the beards of guests at a state reception and later taxing beards.
“From 1784 to 1811, British citizens had to pay a tax on their hats. To prove they paid the tax, a stamp was pasted inside the hat. If the hat police caught you wearing a stampless hat, you’d be hit with a hefty fine,” reports www.Mentalfloss.com.
“In 1798, a man named John Collins was caught using a printing press to forge the stamps, which would allow people to skirt the tax. He was sentenced to death.”
Criminals, celebrities and poets
Gangster Al Capone was not imprisoned on murder charges, but on tax evasion. He served 11 years.
Poet Henry David Thoreau went to jail in 1846 for not paying a poll tax. A poll tax was a tax everyone had to pay and was required to be able to vote.
Singer Willie Nelson cut a special album in order to pay his tax debt. He titled the album, “IRS Tapes.”
Residents over 100 years of age are not required to pay taxes to the State of New Mexico.
During the Apollo 13 mission, astronaut Jack Swigert sent a message from space to Houston asking for help to file a tax extension when he realized he might miss the deadline.
For information directly from the source, go to the website, www.IRS.gov to get up-to-date information about tax regulations and filing procedures.
