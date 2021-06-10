Long distance cyclists return to South Park this summer, riding through storms, over mountain passes and through muddy trails, traveling east to west, west to east, north to south and south to north.
Art Albin, 64, and Chris John, 65, both of Breckenridge, began their long distance mountain bicycle training in South Park the first weekend of June. Throughout the summer, cyclists can be seen pedaling alongside herds of buffalo, wild donkeys and trying to catch the speedy antelope.
Cyclists John and Albin joined the summer biking crowd in Park County and met up with The Flume in Hartsel. The town of Hartsel happens to be a crossroads where the north-south mountain bike route crosses over the east-west road cycle route.
“We are on a training ride and rode from Breckenridge to Hartsel and then will head out on County Road 53 towards Salida, after eating breakfast in the Highline Cafe,” said John.
John explained that this was a training ride for him. He is training to ride the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route which traverses the U.S. from Canada to Mexico on gravel back roads and trails.
John and Albin enjoyed their evening meal in Hartsel at the recently-opened Zuccaro’s Kitchen and gave special praise for the pizza with beets and goat cheese.
Self-described adventure buddies, Albin and John also participate in long distance hiking, such as the Tenth Mountain Division Hut system. They are always prepared for all kinds of terrain and weather. During winter, they use skins on their skis to hike up mountains and then ski down.
The adventure buddy duo met when Albin was a Boy Scout leader and John was his sidekick. Together they have conquered rugged mountain terrain on skis, bicycles and on foot, including Norway, Switzerland, the Colorado San Juan Mountains, the Tenth Mountain Division Hut system, with many more adventures to come.
Some people buy recliners when they reach age 65. Instead of shopping for comfy couch potato furniture, John and Albin invest their time and energy in pursuit of additional high altitude outdoor adventures. They estimate they will be able to continue these activities at least until age 80.
They travel together in sometimes strenuous terrain and situations. Throughout their adventures, Albin and John report that they have opposite personalities and have learned to respect each other’s judgement.
Owner of the South Park Mercantile, Linda Friel, noted that she has seen many cyclists this year already. They seem to appear when the hummingbirds show up.
In addition to the Canada to Mexico route, many cyclists of all ages are riding across the country through South Park via the 1976 bicentennial route across the U.S.
