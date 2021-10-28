To wrap up 2021 and discuss various events and projects with a look to 2022 and beyond, the board of the Park County Creative Alliance held their annual retreat at the Tarryall River Ranch in Lake George.
2021 presented a busy season with art and history at Buffalo Peaks Ranch, the completed mural in Jefferson depicting Park County through history and art, Pass Notes on our beautiful and scenic passes allowing artists and visitors to enjoy and take in the scenery while being entertained by various forms of music, and even the Arty Car was recognized with an award during Burro Days. Their occasional Creative Coffee Chats where anyone interested in the organization or arts are welcome to join the conversation and meet with other artists in Park County. Watch Facebook, Instagram and their website for when and where these and other events are held.
The most appreciated and widely recognizable achievement is PCCA’s Art Adventuring Map, which is distributed all across Park County and surrounding counties. These maps feature the historic and scenic places that adorn Park County as well as a directory of member galleries across the county. Since inception, over 10,000 copies of the maps have been distributed. There are plans in 2022 to update and reprint the Art Adventuring Map.
“We have added several new businesses as members and, unfortunately, some businesses have closed. Therefore, we decided it was time to revise the map to keep it current”, said Lukacs. “If your business would like to be included, please reach out to us,” she added.
Looking to 2022 and beyond, the biggest project is the revamping of their web site with the main focus on updating the artist directory. Already in progress, the organization is re-designing its website to be even more user friendly and a meaningful way to showcase the many artists in the organization as well as developing a good networking of artists, galleries, seminars, workshops, and professional contacts.
Membership dues are due at the first of the year and the Adventuring Map reprint will be designed and sent to press in March in order to be ready for the tourist season. Current members are urged to get their memberships in as soon as possible to not miss the map.
New members are always welcome and to join, simply go to the website, https://parkcreates.org and click on Memberships. If you have any questions or would like more information, you can contact them through the website.
PCCA was started in late 2018 when Ann Lukacs realized the amount of diverse talent in Park County and wanted to find a way to bring the artists together, showcase their work, network with galleries, and create an environment of artistic expression through the history, scenic beauty, and other attributes of Park County.
PCCA’s vision is “Uniting Park County through the arts,” while helping to support and promote local artists from all genres such as writers, musicians, painters, photographers and so much more.
