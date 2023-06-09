The Florissant Grange announced a Talent Roundup brought in by the International Western Music Association – Colorado Chapter (IWMA-CO). Saturday, June 24. This is an opportunity for both professional and amateur singers, poets, comedians, storytellers, dancers or musicians to compete for cash prizes and a custom trophy buckle for first place.
All performances are to be Western-style and family-friendly. Musicians can accompany themselves with an instrument, a CD or cassette. Each performance is limited to four minutes, and all ages are eligible to compete.
Members and non-members of IWMA-CO are eligible as well as board members, if not judging. There is a limit of 20 entries. The first round will be all entries, and ten will move on to the semi-finals.
The finals will be five contestants. Three winners will be announced. First place winner will receive $150 and a custom trophy buckle.
Second place wins $100 and third $50.
Entry fee is $15 for IWMA-CO members and $25 for non-members, which are payable at registration table at the event. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the first go-round commencing at 11 a.m.
Everyone is encouraged to attend the event to cheer your favorite, see and hear the performers, and have an enjoyable time. The event is free, but free-will donations and or tips will be accepted. Snacks will be provided by the Grange.
