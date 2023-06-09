Custom-made buckle

One talented performer will receive this custom-made buckle and $150 in cash at the Western Music Association – Colorado Chapter Talent Round up. 

 (Photo courtesy of Renee Caldwell, Florissant Grange)

The Florissant Grange announced a Talent Roundup brought in by the International Western Music Association – Colorado Chapter (IWMA-CO). Saturday, June 24. This is an opportunity for both professional and amateur singers, poets, comedians, storytellers, dancers or musicians to compete for cash prizes and a custom trophy buckle for first place. 

All performances are to be Western-style and family-friendly. Musicians can accompany themselves with an instrument, a CD or cassette. Each performance is limited to four minutes, and all ages are eligible to compete.

