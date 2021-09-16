“A Hummingbird’s Hope” is a delightful book for young and old alike, which shows the inter connectivity of everything on earth, by local author Gail Nelson. The book has been set up as the Guffey library’s first StoryWalk. Each page of the book has been set up on sign boards outside the library along a path.
The sign boards are set up low enough for kids to walk along and read the book to their parents and friends. It’s a great way to spend a little quality family time outside and learn a little about our planet. The story will change periodically, stated Rita Mick, head librarian.
“A Hummingbird’s Hope” is a heartwarming story. It tells of how the Blue Planet, earth, was formed out of the chaos. Then the plants and animals came to be and everything was in balance. Then along came humans.
Eventually millions of people lived in the cities causing pollution and warming oceans. The glaciers began to melt causing the oceans to rise. Droughts, fires and floods changed things on the Blue Planet.
A small hummingbird noticed these changes and started telling the Blue Planet’s story and how each person can do something that will help the Blue Planet get back in balance.
According to the book whales are endangered; half of all birds, 3 billion, have disappeared in North America since 1970; elephants and wild cats are being threatened with habitat loss; coral reefs are being threatened by warming oceans and increased carbon dioxide levels; polar bears are threatened by melting polar ice; sea turtles are endangered and have lost 90% of their population since 1990; one quarter of insects have disappeared in the past 30 years and wild bees are threatened mainly because of habitat loss and pesticide and insecticide use; there are only two white rhinos left and all others are endangered; and monarch butterflies are disappearing.
All the illustrations in the book were made from recycled paper and mixed media. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to charities that benefit the environment.
So take a StoryWalk along “A Hummingbird’s Hope” and see what you can do to help our planet.
