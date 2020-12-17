Park County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 604
Fairplay, CO 80440
719-836-2494
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of Dec. 7 – 13, 2020
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 15 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 11 animal control calls, nine Motor Assist calls, six REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 33 traffic stops and four welfare check and 352 miscellaneous other calls. The total calls amounted to 430 with the following arrests:
Michelle Cooper from Fairplay was arrested Dec. 12 on charges of third degree assault; domestic violence enhancer. She is still in custody.
Jason Frederick Grade from Colorado Springs was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of second degree assault; harassment; protection order violation-criminal; telephone-obstruct service; violation of bail bond conditions-felony; domestic violence enhancer. He is still in custody.
Troy Alan Taylor from Hartsel was arrested Dec. 9 on charges of driving while ability impaired-0.20+; DUI with one prior. He was sentenced to five months and scheduled release date is May 2, 2021.
Tracy Frances Wray from Charlston, S.C. was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of criminal mischief-$300-$750; domestic violence enhancer. She is still in custody.
