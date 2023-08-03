If I were commissioner for a day, what would I want to accomplish? I imagine it’s hard to accomplish anything in one day, or according to Commissioner Wissel, six months! Now if I had the first six months of this year like he did, I think that I could accomplish a lot more than his record shows.
First of all, I would look for that $1 million that Commissioner Wissel said that “he alone could find.” If there isn’t $1 million for the underfunded sheriff’s department, I would propose putting the public safety initiative on the ballot again and I would endorse it. Park County needs sheriff deputies on duty 24/7, not the 12 hours the department is currently staffed. I would want the department to be able to pay a wage so that deputies could afford to live in Park County and not have to travel from a neighboring county.
I would form a citizen’s budget advisory board, which was one of Commissioner Wissel’s campaign promises that seven months down the road he has yet to put together, and says he is using pre- and post-supporters to look at the budget. The Democratic candidate for Treasurer in 2022, Jim Stockbridge, volunteered to be on that committee because he cares about the future of Park County. Why wouldn’t I take advantage of someone who worked as an acting budget officer for the Department of the Interior? I may not be able to do that in a day but I would say one month should be plenty of time. Seems pretty simple to me, but I’m just a citizen.
I would vote to put a health service district in place for the Platte Canyon side of our county. South Park has a healthcare services district, but the Bailey area has no doctor and no health care providers. I think that physical and mental health services are basic human rights, and with an aging population, local health care for seniors is particularly important.
I would have voted for purchasing the Rosalie Park and put in a bid that was at least at or above the minimum bid required. It seems only fair the Bailey residents should have a local park to enjoy numerous outdoor activities. Fairplay and Alma each enjoy recreation areas funded by the Land and Water Trust Fund. Those funds are specifically allocated for that purpose and wouldn’t come out of the county’s tight budget. I’ve been tuning in via Zoom to both the commissioner work sessions and meetings on Tuesday mornings. There are three commissioners and the majority wins, so I could be blocked on everything I wanted to do if I didn’t have another commissioner supporting the same issues.
Unfortunately, Commissioner Elsner finds himself in this position too often; and from what I’ve seen, he always puts the good of the county first. I wish I could say the same about Wissel and Mitchell.
If I were commissioner, I would certainly pay attention to the wants and needs of the whole county.
