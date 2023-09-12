Lake George dam removal diversion project underway

The Coalition for the Upper South Platte (CUSP) held a tour of the restoration site of the South Platte River around the Eleven Mile Canyon dam/spillway. Those invited were comprised of partners in the endeavor who have helped contribute monetarily as well as with expertise and direction. This project is the result of several years in planning and fundraising.
The dam/spillway was initially constructed in the 1950s by Colorado Springs Utilities as part of their water supply system. System upgrades in the 1990s made this diversion location obsolete, and it was abandoned. The landowner, USDA Forest Service and Springs Utilities have been discussing what to do about the dam structure ever since.
The dam, not to be confused with the Eleven Mile Dam nine miles upstream, is a barrier to aquatic species passage and has created extensive sedimentation impacting river function and fish habitat. Cattails, which are not a native species, have invaded the area and will be removed to allow the planting of more willows, which are more conducive to the ecosystem.
Construction crews have been methodically removing the build-up of sediment and have constructed a temporary channel for the waters to flow past the dam/spillway to enable them to remove the structure without disrupting the fish. The fish will simply follow the new flow. Releases of water from the Eleven Mile Dam will be managed to ensure adequate flows for the water users but minimize river flows for demolition and construction to proceed.
It’s a complex process, but every effort is being made to protect the current animal species and habitat. They even waited until the resident eagles had fledged before beginning the noisier aspects of the project.
The actual removal of the dam/spillway will be done carefully with jack hammers. No blasting of the area will be done.
Once the dam structure and sediment in the river channel are removed, the contractor will work with native boulders to create features such as riffle/pool complexes, rock clusters, habitat boulders and tree structures designed to ensure functionality and sustainability. While building these features, attention will be paid to creating additional habitat features inside the channel, extending into the adjacent floodplain. This activity will ensure that fish passage can occur at different flows and enhance the immediate holding habitat for trout.
Most heavy construction activity will be completed by the end of 2023; revegetation and erosion control work will be dependent on spring weather and monitored for sustainability. Water quality will be monitored to ensure compliance with all standards.
In the spring of 2024 improvements to the parking area, relocation of the outhouse facility to be closer to the parking area, a hard-surfaced accessible trail to the site and natural benches for fishing or just enjoying the area. There will also be handicap accessible trails and fishing areas. Revegetation on areas impacted by construction will be accomplished with native species.
CUSP has assumed the role of project manager and expressed gratitude to all the partners in this project for their time, energy, money and staff.
Partners in this project include USDA Forest Service, South Park Ranger District of the Pike - San Isabel National Forests & Comanche and Cimarron National Grasslands, Colorado Springs Utilities, Denver Water, Aurora Water, Park County Commissioners, Park County Land and Water Trust Fund, South Platte Enhancement Board, Trout Unlimited – National, Pikes Peak and Cutthroat Chapters, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado Water Conservation Board, Resources Legacy Fund – Open Rivers Fund, Hillsdale Fund, and area residents and businesses.
“Removal of the structure will not change the amount of water flowing out of the canyon, flows are managed at the Eleven Mile Reservoir Dam. The water that flows over the dam now will flow through the restored river channel at the same rate. The amount of water entering the river does not change. Lake George will not change,” explained Jane Mannon, Outreach & Development, CUSP.
When the project is completed, the ecosystem and the river flow will be better and will provide a welcoming and safe recreational area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.